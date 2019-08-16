Maryland court rules pot smell not enough to search person
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland's highest court says the smell of marijuana isn't enough for police to search a person, in a ruling that begins by quoting the title of Bob Dylan's song: "The Times They Are A-Changin'."
The Court of Appeals ruled 7-0 this week that in Maryland's post-decriminalization era, the odor of marijuana coupled with possession of what is clearly less than 10 grams doesn't give officers probable cause to make an arrest and search a person.
The ruling says police can still use the smell of marijuana to justify searching a vehicle. But police can't search anyone in the vehicle without evidence of a crime.
Maryland decriminalized possession of up to 10 grams of marijuana in 2014. It's now considered a civil offense that can carry a $100 fine.
Judge orders release of Maryland county voter registration
BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the release of the voter registration list for Maryland's largest county.
Judicial Watch, a conservative group that sued the state elections board for the voter registration list for Montgomery County, said Thursday it's time for states to clean up state voter rolls.
The group noted similar successful efforts it brought in other states, including Kentucky, California, Ohio and Indiana, in court action and settlements.
Judicial Watch sought the voter list data in Maryland after contending there were more registered voters in Montgomery County than citizens over the age of 18 who could register to vote.
U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander ruled the registration list is subject to public disclosure under the National Voter Registration Act.
Montgomery County has a population of more than 1 million.
Virginia: Company falsely claimed to be military charity
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A for-profit company operating in Virginia has been shut down after falsely claiming to be a charity that sent care packages to U.S. service members overseas.
In a statement Wednesday, Attorney General Mark Herring's office identified the company as Hearts 2 Heroes of Bunker Hill, West Virginia. It did business as Active Duty Support Services and sold care packages door-to-door.
The state filed suit against the company alleging that staff skimmed donations for themselves. The AG's office says the care packages went undelivered or to stateside military bases.
Herring's office said the company closed as part of a legal settlement. The state hopes to recover $287,000 in restitution, mostly for Virginia residents who bought care packages. But some money would also go to residents in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
