Hogan proposes Maryland toll changes to save drivers money
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he wants to make some changes in tolls on Maryland roads to save about $5.6 million a year for drivers.
The Baltimore Sun reports the proposal is not an across-the-board cut in tolls that the Republican governor pushed through in 2015. The administration is hoping to generate savings of up to $28 million over five years.
The board of the Maryland Transportation Authority is expected to begin considering Hogan's proposal later this month.
One proposal would cut tool rates for motorcycles and vehicles towing one-axle and two-axle trailers.
Another would allow drivers who are billed by video toll cameras to get discounts by going online to pay the tolls before invoices are mailed.
Maryland transit agency facing $2B shortfall in next decade
BALTIMORE (AP) — A report from the Maryland Transit Administration says it's facing a funding shortfall of more than $2 billion over the next decade.
The Baltimore Sun says the first Capital Needs Inventory says the report also identifies $5.7 billion in necessary spending between now and 2028. Of that amount, the MTA needs $1.5 billion now to bring the agency's assets into good repair. The other $4.2 billion will be required to address aging equipment and infrastructure.
The report was required as part of last year's Maryland Metro/Transit Funding Act following the emergency shutdown of the Baltimore Metro Subway.
A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan says his administration is dedicating more than $14 billion in operating and capital funds to the MTA and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority between now and 2024.
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Baltimore deputy commissioner and wife robbed at gunpoint
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say one of Baltimore's newest deputy police commissioners and his wife were robbed at gunpoint.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Deputy Commissioner Daniel Murphy and his wife were approached by four men in an SUV at about 9 p.m. Friday near Patterson Park.
Police say the men announced it was a robbery, showed a gun and fled with a wallet, a purse, cash and multiple cellphones.
Police say no one was injured.
Woman dies on Maryland hiking trail in hot weather
ROCKVILLE (AP) — A woman who lost consciousness while hiking in Montgomery County, Maryland, has died.
The Washington Post reports that the death on Saturday is the first potential heat-related fatality reported this weekend by Washington-region officials.
Temperatures were 97 degrees in the Washington area, but some areas felt as hot as 115 degrees with humidity.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and U.S. Park Service officials responded to emergency calls from the Billy Goat Trail just before 2 p.m. Saturday on a strenuous section of the hike. They say the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was unconscious, and other hikers were trying to help her.
She was taken by helicopter to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, where she later died.
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com
Maryland woman cycling in charity bike ride killed in crash
FREDERICK (AP) — A woman taking part in a long-distance bicycling fundraiser for a Maryland fire department was killed in a collision with a car.
Maryland State police spokesman Frederick Barack says 59-year-old Diane Centeno Deshields was riding the route near Frederick, Maryland, when she collided with a car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passengers in the car weren't injured.
Firefighter 50 spokesman David Yonkoski told the Frederick News-Post that Deshields was participating in the Metric Century ride to benefit the Pleasant Valley Community Fire Department in Westminster, Maryland.
Officer wounded in shooting released from hospital
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer who was wounded in a fatal shooting at a methadone clinic last week has been released from the hospital.
Sgt. Billy Shiflett left the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center on Sunday.
Officers in uniform greeted him outside and escorted him home.
Shiflett was one of the officers who went inside the Man Alive clinic, after receiving calls about an active shooter in the clinic. Shiflett was shot in the abdomen.
Police say Ashanti Pinkney shot Shiflett before Pinkney was fatally wounded by police. David Caldwell, a lab employee, also died in the shooting.
Protesters urge Johns Hopkins to not sue over unpaid bills
BALTIMORE (AP) — Several hundred people gathered outside Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to protest the hospital's practice of suing patients over unpaid medical bills.
The Baltimore Sun reports the Saturday demonstration also promoted the efforts of Hopkins nurses to join the National Nurses United union. The Sun reported in May that Hopkins has filed thousands of lawsuits since 2009 against patients with outstanding bills. It reported a large portion of those lawsuits targeted residents of low-income areas.
Hopkins emailed a statement to employees Saturday saying it supports its nurses right to unionize, but the union released false information about Hopkins' debt collection practices. Spokeswoman Kim Hoppe says the court is only called on when patients stop responding and all points of contact are exhausted. She says patients can apply for medical or financial hardship.
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
9 people shot, 2 fatally, in Baltimore overnight
BALTIMORE (AP) — Nine people were shot, including two fatally, in separate shootings in eight hours in Baltimore.
The Baltimore Sun reports that a quadruple shooting in the city late Saturday was part of the violence.
A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at about 10:30 p.m. Police arrested a person of interest in the shooting, which injured three other men, ages 25, 26 and 31.
Another man died at University of Maryland Shock Trauma after being shot at about 6 a.m. Sunday.
Two of the nonfatal shootings happened around the corner from each other in the city's Rosemont neighborhood before dawn Sunday. A 22-year-old man was shot at about 1:22 a.m. About an hour later, a 67-year-old woman was shot in the hip.
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Howard County police say intruder shot to death
WOODBINE (AP) — Howard County police say a Woodbine resident has shot and killed a man who was trying to get inside his home in the middle of the night.
It happened Sunday just after 1 a.m.
Police say the intruder, who wasn't wearing a shirt or shoes, banged on the resident's door while he and his wife were asleep.
Authorities say the residents repeatedly shouted at the man to leave. As the he tried to enter the home, the resident shot him.
No one else was home at the time of the incident, and no one else was injured.
Police say no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Boxer Dadashev hospitalized with brain swelling after loss
OXON HILL (AP) — Doctors say boxer Maxim Dadashev had surgery at a Maryland hospital for swelling on his brain after collapsing outside the ring after losing a match.
Doctors told reporters early Saturday morning that the Russian-born boxer had surgery in a procedure that took about two hours.
The Washington Post reports that his manager, Egis, Klimas, and his strength and conditioning coach, Donatas Janusevicius, were both at the hospital, where he is expected to remain for days.
Dadashev collapsed after a loss to undefeated Subriel Matias in their 140-pound (63.5 kilogram) bout at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill. Trainor James McGirt stopped the fight before the 12th-round bell.
