Maryland Democrats file new complaint against Hogan campaign
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — The Maryland Democratic Party has filed a second complaint alleging campaign finance violations against Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's campaign, but the governor's lawyer is calling it "a media stunt."
The complaint filed Thursday with the state elections board is alleging "a number of suspicious" campaign donations from companies with similar names and addresses that would exceed legal amounts.
Chris Ashby, Hogan's attorney, says there is "zero legal basis" for the complaint.
The complaints were filed after state Sen. Clarence Lam, a Democrat, wrote in The Baltimore Sun last month that Hogan has appointed board members to the University of Maryland Medical System who have donated to his campaign, including "some in apparent excess of campaign finance limits." The board has been embroiled in a scandal involving self-dealing among board members.
Gov. Hogan announces $5M in heritage tourism grants
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's administration has announced a total of $5 million in grants to support tourism projects in the state.
The governor announced the 109 matching grants on Thursday.
The funds support tourism projects and activities that draw visitors to the state's 13 certified heritage areas and expand economic development.
Organizations receiving the grants include museums, parks and educational organizations.
All of Maryland's counties and the city of Baltimore have at least part of a state-certified heritage area within their boundaries.
Since the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority was formed in 1996, it has awarded more than $41 million in grants and helped leverage more than $1.6 billion in non-state funding for heritage tourism projects in the state.
Baltimore police confirm Morgan State student shot, killed
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have confirmed that a man found shot to death in a car near Morgan State University was a student at the school.
Police spokeswoman Detective Chakia Fennoy told The Baltimore Sun 19-year-old Manuel Luis was shot to death early Thursday in what they think was a robbery.
WJZ reports that his car was found outside the security gates of his off-campus student apartment with at least three bullet holes in the doors and windows. Luis was found inside with gunshot wounds to his upper body.
Morgan State officials said Luis was studying business. Members of Morgan State's freshmen student government association posted a tribute to him on social media as police investigate.
Off-duty officer kills armed man at Baltimore restaurant
MILLFORD MILL (AP) — Authorities in Baltimore say an off-duty officer shot and killed an armed man while reportedly breaking up a fight outside a Chinese restaurant.
Baltimore County Police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson told news outlets two people were arguing outside the Golden Dragon Bar & Grill Friday morning at closing time. He says an off-duty officer who works outside of Baltimore County left the restaurant and attempted to break up the fight when a suspect took out a gun and refused to drop it. The officer fired his own weapon multiple times, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries.
WJZ reports another man was hit by gunfire and taken to Shock Trauma and later released.
The officer was not injured and the case remains under investigation.
Maryland midwife charged with stealing from pregnant women
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say an Annapolis midwife stole $30,000 from pregnant women in a birthing center scheme.
Court records obtained by The Capital accuse 66-year-old Margaret McAleer of collecting cash from 31 mothers-to-be over two years.
Anne Arundel County police say McAleer charged the patients $1,000 each ahead of prenatal appointments at the Anne Arundel Medical Center. Then, she allegedly changed receipt records using Microsoft Word to hide the payments and pocket the money. The women would later be told they had outstanding balances they thought they'd paid.
Crumpton has been charged with operating a theft scheme.
Police say the center provides prenatal care to many uninsured patients who often paid in cash.
Maryland jury convicts man in killing during pot sale
UPPER MARLBORO (AP) — A jury in Maryland has convicted a man accused of killing a fellow resident of the District of Columbia during a marijuana sale.
The office of the state's attorney in Prince George's County says 27-year-old Benson Thorne Jr. was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence.
Prosecutors say Thorne fatally shot 24-year-old Troy Foster in August 2017 when they met for the sale.
Authorities say Foster's cellphone records showed Thorne was the last person he communicated with before being shot. They say Thorne later repeatedly searched online for tips on how to remove gunshot residue from the body and clothes.
Thorne faces up to 50 years in prison. His attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.
Trial delayed for white man accused of killing black student
COLLEGE PARK (AP) — A judge has granted a delay in the trial of a white man charged with murder and a hate crime in a black student's fatal stabbing.
The Washington Post reports a Prince George's County Circuit Court judge granted the delay Thursday, 11 days before the trial of 24-year-old Sean Urbanski was scheduled to begin. Defense attorneys sought the delay, saying in a June 28 court filing that their expert in digital forensic examination needs more time to analyze material from Urbanski's cellphone.
County prosecutors opposed the delay in the trial, which is now scheduled to start on Dec. 9.
Urbanski is charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime in the May 2017 killing of 23-year-old Richard Collins III on the University of Maryland campus.
