Maryland Coast Guard rescues family of 6 from flooding boat
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Coast Guard in Maryland says it rescued a family of six as their boat began flooding.
A Coast Guard news release says the 22-foot (7-meter) vessel began taking on water near Fort Armistead Tuesday night. Authorities received a report from the boat's previous owner who said the new owners contacted them to explain the problem.
Officer Brandon Jackson said it was a "phenomenal relief" to see the parents and their four children all wearing life jackets when they were rescued.
Coast Guard members were able to tow the vessel and remove water from it, even as storms rolled through the Baltimore area. Tuesday saw flooding from nearly two inches of rain in a little more than an hour.
Dredging of Ocean City inlet to get underway
OCEAN CITY (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be dredging the inlet in Ocean City, Maryland.
Rep. Andy Harris announced that a dredge vessel arrived on Tuesday.
The vessel is scheduled to dredge for five days over the coming week, starting Wednesday.
The dredging is being done to address sediment accumulation in an important navigation channel used by commercial fisherman and recreational boaters.
Harris says the fishing and maritime industry is critical to the local economy and community, and that the dredging is a high priority.
