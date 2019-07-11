New memorial would honor slain journalists
WASHINGTON (AP) — Three U.S. senators want a new memorial in Washington, D.C., to honor journalists killed in the line of duty.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is joining Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland and fellow Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio on legislation that would establish the memorial. The senators say it would be a privately funded memorial constructed on federal lands in the nation's capital.
Collins says the memorial would be a place to remember journalists, photographers and broadcasters who died on the job. She says it would honor those who "sacrificed their lives in the course of providing their fellow citizens with honest and accurate reporting."
The senators say about $300,000 has been raised to launch the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation, which would be a non-profit arm of the National Press Club.
Expert quells concerns after toll workers get Legionnaires'
BALTIMORE (AP) — A health expert says drivers have little to fear about contracting Legionnaires' disease from two Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booth workers who got sick.
News outlets report the toll plaza partially closed Tuesday and Wednesday to investigate the origin of the bacteria.
The Baltimore Sun reports the bacteria is usually contracted through contaminated water vapor, not transmitted person to person.
Tamara O'Connor, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine who has studied the bacteria's development, says chances are slim that drivers could have contracted the disease while paying their toll. O'Connor says a limited amount of people with weakened immune systems would be susceptible to catching the disease.
Drivers had been asked to avoid the tunnel since November because of a three-year bridge replacement project currently underway.
Maryland sues provider of services to disabled students
BALTIMORE (AP) — The state of Maryland is accusing the operator of group homes for developmentally disabled students of failing to give children their medication hundreds of times.
State Attorney General Brian Frosh's lawsuit also says Delaware-based AdvoServ Inc. often did not provide adequate supervision.
Frosh's office filed the suit on Wednesday against the company, which also does business under the name Bellwether Behavioral Health. It had a contract until 2016 to educate and care for Maryland children at facilities in Delaware. A 15-year-old Maryland girl died at one such facility that year.
The lawsuit alleges that 10 students did not get prescribed medications 717 times. It says children were left unsupervised and the company tried to cover up staff-on-student assaults.
Calls to a publicly listed number for AdvoServ were not answered Wednesday.
Hogan appoints 3 to district court bench in Baltimore County
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has made three appointments to the bench in Baltimore County District Court.
Hogan announced the appointments Wednesday.
The nominees are Guido Porcarelli, Bruce Friedman, and Michael Siri.
Porcarelli currently serves on the Attorney Grievance Commission Peer Review Committee. He has been a practicing attorney for nearly 29 years.
Friedman is a partner with the office of Winegrad, Hess, Friedman and Levitt, where he has worked since 1999. He founded and operated Child Support Services of Maryland, a business that focuses on collecting delinquent child support for custodial parents.
Michael Siri is a partner at Bowie and Jensen, where he has worked since 2004. He is a business litigator with a focus on construction law.
Police capture man who escaped custody on Eastern Shore
PRINCESS ANNE (AP) — The Maryland State Police have captured a man who escaped police custody on the Eastern Shore.
Police said Wednesday that Anthony Horsey, of Westover, Maryland, was apprehended without incident at 12:30 p.m. by the Maryland State Apprehension Team in Wicomico County.
Police say he was a passenger in a car traveling toward the Maryland-Delaware state line.
Authorities say Horsey had been served a warrant for armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault and other charges Tuesday night. He was processed at the Princess Anne Barrack and taken before a court commissioner. He escaped from police custody at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night while being escorted in handcuffs at the Somerset County Detention Center in Princess Anne.
He faces additional charges as a result.
Report: Baltimore police unit misspent $30K on boat salvage
BALTIMORE (AP) — An investigation of the Baltimore Police Department's marine unit found it spent more than $30,000 in 2016 to salvage a boat when a state program would've handled it at no cost to city taxpayers.
City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming tells The Baltimore Sun that the department didn't act in the most financially prudent way. The probe of the salvage was launched after the office received a tip from Officer Jeffry E. Taylor, who was previously assigned to the unit.
Taylor says he reported his concerns to superiors and was wrongly removed from the unit. He sued unit members and former police commissioners in December over allegations of retaliation. A settlement hearing is set for next month.
Police spokesman Matt Jablow says the department no longer salvages boats.
Baltimore police: Wanted man sexually assaulted 79-year-old
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Police are asking the public for help as they search for a suspect they say physically and sexually assaulted a 79-year-old woman.
News outlets report investigators have an image of a man on security video who they think is the person who lured the woman into a home and assaulted her Monday morning.
Detective Donny Moses told WJZ that investigators think the suspect approached the woman shortly after 9 a.m. and pretended to ask for help fixing a table. He says the suspect then lured her into a nearby home and assaulted her.
The woman suffered a broken leg and other injuries during the assault. WJZ reports she was still in the hospital Wednesday.
Lawsuit accuses Maryland sheriff of racial profiling
BALTIMORE (AP) — An immigrants' rights group is accusing a sheriff's office in Maryland of racially discriminating against Latinos and engaging in localized immigration enforcement.
The group and an immigrant filed a lawsuit Thursday against Frederick County Sheriff Charles Jenkins and two deputy sheriffs.
The immigrant, Sara Haidee Aleman Medrano, has lived in Frederick for more than 13 years. Medrano alleges she was profiled and illegally detained in July 2018 when she was pulled over because of an alleged broken taillight.
The lawsuit states Medrano was questioned about her immigration status and detained for about an hour while a deputy unsuccessfully tried to get an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officer to respond to the scene.
American Civil Liberties Union lawyers argue other immigrants have been targeted.
The sheriff's office declined to comment.
