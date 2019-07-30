Search party volunteer with drone finds missing Maryland man
COLUMBIA (AP) — A Maryland man who was missing for five days has been found severely injured in the woods with the help of a search party volunteer using his drone.
Julian Bustos confirmed to WTTG he was using his personal drone to search for 44-year-old Jason Blake Mabee when he spotted him in a densely wooded area near Columbia. Bustos is quoted as saying he was shocked when he found Mabee "just lying there."
Howard County Police stated in a release they think Mabee suffered an accidental fall. He was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since been listed in fair condition.
Mabee's family filed a missing person report July 23, saying he was last seen around 3 a.m. and they were concerned due to recent health issues.
Maryland man gets 18 years in child pornography case
BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a man to 18 years in prison for transportation and possession of child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Deborah Chasanow also sentenced John Patrick Dillon on Monday for illegal possession of firearms by a previously convicted felon.
Dillon, formerly of Harwood, Maryland, has been detained since his arrest in May of 2018.
He was convicted in Anne Arundel County for sexual abuse of a minor in 1998 and sentenced to seven years in prison.
Authorities say he uploaded images of child pornography. The uploads led to a cybertip being sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which passed the tip on to authorities.
Police searched Dillon's home in 2018 and found firearms and ammunition he was prohibited from possessing after his first conviction.
Maryland woman accused of punching lifeguards during fight
OCEAN CITY (AP) — A Maryland woman is accused of punching two lifeguards as they tried to stop a fight.
The Daily Times of Salisbury reports 23-year-old Jennifer Cameron is charged with second-degree assault in the July 7 fight. Charging documents say Cameron and two men began causing a disturbance on Ocean City Beach and beach patrol members intervened. The documents say the three were angry that they were approached while a nearby family with a "naked baby" was left alone.
Court documents say the fight reportedly started when a member of the nearby family threw sand at Cameron. They say the lifeguards attempted to stop the fight and Cameron punched them in the face. Cameron later told police that she had been drinking and thought the guards were going to fight her.
Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/
Christian couples guru, now divorcing, is sorry for bigotry
GAITHERSBURG (AP) — A former relationship guru and megachurch pastor who advocated premarital purity in his million-selling 1997 book "I Kissed Dating Goodbye" now says he's "not a Christian" — and he hopes gay people will forgive him for contributing "to a culture of exclusion and bigotry."
"I have undergone a massive shift in regard to my faith in Jesus," Joshua Harris announced. "By all the measurements that I have for defining a Christian, I am not a Christian."
Harris posted his explanation Friday on Instagram , where he announced earlier in July that he and his wife, Shannon, are divorcing .
Harris quit as senior pastor at the Covenant Life Church in Maryland in 2015, renounced his bestseller and moved to Canada.
"I have lived in repentance for the past several years," he wrote, "_repenting of my self-righteousness, my fear-based approach to life, the teaching of my books, my views of women in the church, and my approach to parenting to name a few. But I specifically want to add to this list now: to the LGBTQ+ community, I want to say that I am sorry for the views that I taught in my books and as a pastor regarding sexuality. I regret standing against marriage equality, for not affirming you and your place in the church, and for any ways that my writing and speaking contributed to a culture of exclusion and bigotry. I hope you can forgive me."
12 hurt when school bus collides with work truck in Maryland
POTOMAC (AP) — Authorities say 12 passengers were hurt when a work truck hit a school bus carrying campers in Maryland.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer says in a Twitter post that the school-aged passengers were taken to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. He said the bus driver was also taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
Piringer said there were 40 school-aged passengers on the bus.
News outlets report the crash happened around 9 a.m. in Potomac. It wasn't immediately known what led to the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.