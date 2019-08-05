Baltimore County settles excessive force suit for $1 million
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore County will pay more than $1 million to settle claims by the family of a 21-year-old who died days after an encounter with police officers and medical workers.
The Baltimore Sun reported Monday on the settlement.
The family of Tawon Boyd accused police of excessive force. The county said the officers used reasonable force. A medical examiner ruled the death accidental, caused by the synthetic drug known as bath salts.
The family's lawyers said Boyd called 911 in 2016 to report a break-in. His girlfriend said he may have been delusional. Their federal lawsuit accused police of beating Boyd, and says paramedics gave Boyd the drug Haldol to calm him down, but it sent him into cardiac arrest.
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Water billing to resume in Baltimore months after hacking
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore is expected to start issuing water bills again this week, months after a ransomware attack that hobbled the city's computer network.
The Baltimore Sun reports the bills will be larger than usual because they will cover service for at least the past three months.
City computer servers were hit by the ransomware attack May 7. City officials refused a demand to pay the equivalent of $76,000 in bitcoin in response to the attack.
IT teams have been working to restore services since then. The newspaper reports the water bill system is along the last major public service to be brought back online.
The attack came just over a year after another ransomware attack hit Baltimore's 911 dispatch system, prompting a 17-hour shutdown of automated emergency dispatching.
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
2 killed when boat strikes pier on Wicomico River
FRUITLAND (AP) — Two people have died after a boat struck a pier on the Wicomico River on Maryland's Eastern Shore.
A spokeswoman with Maryland Natural Resources Police toldnewsoutlets that the accident occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday.
Six people were on the 20-foot boat. In addition to the two that were killed, three were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Crews from Salisbury, Fruitland and Allen responded to the scene to assist in rescue efforts.
The names of those killed were not initially released.
Police: Man kills himself after fatally shooting 2 others
LA PLATA (AP) — Police say a southern Maryland man shot and killed his in-laws before fleeing the scene and killing himself.
The Charles County Sheriff's Office said it received reports of a shooting Friday at about 11 p.m. on Bensville Road in Pomfret.
Authorities say 42-year-old Mark McKinley Hughes of Indian Head went to a home and shot and killed his in-laws, 54-year-old Vickie Pickeral and 53-year-old Gregory Pickeral.
Police say relatives arrived at the scene and Hughes shot at an 11-year-old boy, who fled the scene and was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Hughes then fled, and the sheriff's office says it found Hughes in nearby La Plata, where he was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police say a motive has not been established.
Search called off after mom admits child was dead in trash
BALTIMORE (AP) — The search for a 4-year-old Baltimore boy has been called off after the boy's mother admitted to police he wasn't missing but was instead dead in a trash bin.
Authorities had been searching for Malachi Lawson since he was reported missing Thursday from his grandmother's home.
But Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a press conference Saturday that the boy's mother, 25-year-old Alicia Lawson, admitted to police Friday night that her son was actually dead. She helped police find the body early Saturday in a large metal trash bin on Haddon Avenue.
Harrison said Lawson and her spouse, 40-year-old Shatika Lawson, will be charged with child neglect resulting in death and could face additional charges.
Man charged with murder in death of missing Md. man
GLEN BURNIE (AP) — A man has been charged with offenses including first- and second-degree murder in the death of a missing Maryland man whose body was found in an abandoned car last month.
News outlets report 24-year-old Inari Ramiar Molina was charged Saturday in the death of 56-year-old Brian Gary Gifford. Molina was already in custody on unrelated charges.
Anne Arundel County police say Gifford's body was found in Glen Burnie late last month, about 10 days after he was killed. Gifford was last seen on July 16. He was reported missing about a week later.
Police say witness testimony and DNA and digital evidence tied Molina to the crime, which police have said was a random act of violence.
9 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in Maryland
EDGEMERE (AP) — Fire officials say a child was in critical condition and eight others have been hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning at a cluster of homes outside Baltimore.
The Baltimore County Fire Department said Sunday that five adults and three children were in stable condition Sunday morning in addition to the child in critical condition.
The fire department said a portable generator created the excess carbon monoxide and affected multiple homes on St. Clair Lane in Edgemere.
All those hospitalized were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Navy football drops 'Load the Clip' motto for insensitivity
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — The Naval Academy's superintendent says the school's football team won't use "Load the Clip" as its motto amid concerns it was insensitive to victims of gun violence.
Superintendent Sean Buck told the Capital Gazette Friday that the slogan was insensitive to the community and inappropriate.
The Academy is located in Annapolis, where a gunman last year shot and killed five people inside the Capital Gazette newsroom.
The motto was selected by team captains. Coach Ken Niumatalolo had said he was leery of the slogan but recognized that midshipmen have a level of familiarity with firearms and intended the slogan to reflect a commitment to being prepared.
The captains have selected "Win the Day" as a new motto.
Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/
No verdict in trial of woman accused of duping investors
GREENBELT (AP) — Jury deliberations will resume next week in the trial of an Israeli company executive charged with orchestrating a scheme to defraud tens of thousands of people out of tens of millions of dollars.
A jury has deliberated for approximately 11 hours since Thursday and went home Friday without reaching a verdict. Deliberations are scheduled to resume Monday in Maryland, where 38-year-old Lee Elbaz is being tried on federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges.
Elba is charged in Maryland with conspiring with employees under her supervision to bilk investors across the globe through the sale and marketing of financial instruments known as "binary options." A Justice Department prosecutor says she trained employees to lie to investors and rigged the odds against them making and recouping any money.
Van go, van gone, van returned mysteriously to book center
BALTIMORE (AP) — A van that was stolen from a Baltimore center that donates free books to children has been returned nearly two weeks later covered in spray paint, adorned with reproductions of Vincent Van Gogh's artwork and needing thousands of dollars in repairs.
Last month, Kimberly Crout of the Maryland Book Bank said the van disappeared from outside its warehouse and workers suspected a thief was to blame.
The van reappeared at the center Friday almost unrecognizable. Photos taken by WJZ show it was covered in gold spray paint, with copies of Van Gogh's art pasted to its sides and the phrase "van go" written on the hood. It also had a shattered window and no keys.
WJZ reports repairs could cost thousands.
The van is used to pick up book donations.
