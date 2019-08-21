Baltimore teen gets life in prison in police officer slaying
TOWSON (AP) — A Baltimore teenager has been sentenced to life in prison after fatally striking a Maryland police officer with a stolen Jeep.
A judge in Baltimore County on Wednesday sentenced 17-year-old Dawnta Harris. He was tried as an adult and convicted of felony murder in May.
Officer Amy Caprio died in May 2018 while responding to a suspicious vehicle report.
Jurors watched Caprio's body-worn camera footage. She could be heard repeatedly ordering Harris out of the car, drawing her weapon and screaming "Stop! Stop!" The Jeep slammed into her.
Three others, identified as Harris' accomplices, have pleaded guilty to felony murder.
WJZ-TV reports defense attorney Warren Brown read a letter from Harris saying "I just wish I could go back and not do what I did."
Maryland police: On-duty officer hit pedestrian with cruiser
UPPER MARLBORO (AP) — A Maryland police department has confirmed an on-duty officer struck and injured a pedestrian with a patrol car.
News outlets report the Prince George's County Police officer hit the pedestrian while driving at a low speed Tuesday morning. A police spokeswoman said the accident occurred less than a month after the same officer was involved in another collision in a patrol car.
Spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said the officer is relatively new to the force, and was under administrative investigation for the first incident, which occurred in July.
Outlets say the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening. The officer wasn't hurt.
Donelan declined to identify the officer.
School nurse charged with sex crimes gets 6-month sentence
PRINCESS ANNE (AP) — A former school nurse charged with multiple sexual offenses involving four Maryland high school students will spend six months in prison.
Thirty-three-year-old Samantha Marsh of Crisfield was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last month to three counts of fourth-degree sex offense.
Marsh was arrested in February and charged with 10 counts of fourth-degree sex offense, four counts of perverted practice, four counts of contributing to the condition of a child and one count of attempted fourth-degree sex offense.
Police alleged that Marsh performed oral sex on four students attending Crisfield High School & Academy from March 2018 through January of this year.
Marsh pleaded guilty to sex acts involving three students.
Maryland prison inmate indicted in death of fellow inmate
PIKESVILLE (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Maryland say a state prison inmate has been indicted in the death of a fellow inmate.
Maryland State Police on Tuesday announced 39-year-old Thomas H. Cole was indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder and assault.
Authorities say 56-year-old Ronnie Harris was found unresponsive May 29 at the Maryland Correctional Training Center in Hagerstown. He died the following day.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Washington, D.C, ruled Harris' death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.
Court records do not list an attorney who could comment on Cole's behalf. Records show he is schedule to appear in court Sept. 17.
Body found in Maryland brush fire ruled to be DC homicide
WASHINGTON (AP) — A body found over the weekend by Maryland firefighters attempting to put out a brush fire has been determined to be a woman slain in Washington, D.C.
Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, tell reporters that the District's Metropolitan Police Department has now taken over the investigation. A county police statement says the severely burned body was found early Saturday in an unincorporated area of Bowie after the flames were extinguished.
It says an autopsy conducted the next day determined the body was that of an adult woman who suffered multiple injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide. A subsequent investigation determined the woman was killed within the District's city limits.
Authorities didn't immediately release the woman's identity or details about her injuries.
Woman appeals 20-year prison sentence for Ponzi scheme
GREENBELT (AP) — A Maryland investment adviser is appealing her conviction and 20-year prison sentence for defrauding investors out of millions of dollars, some of which she spent on astrological gems, cosmetic medical procedures and religious rituals in India.
Dawn Bennett's attorneys filed a notice last Friday that they are asking the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review her case.
U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Bennett on July 31. Jurors who convicted Bennett last October heard testimony that she used investors' money to pay more than $800,000 for prayers by Hindu priests in India to ward off federal investigators while her business collapsed.
An FBI agent said investigators found evidence in Bennett's home that she tried to silence U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigators by casting "hoodoo" spells.
Maryland man dies while scuba diving in Florida Keys
TAVERNIER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 50-year-old Maryland man has died while scuba diving in the Florida Keys.
Monroe County Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt says Kamran Youssefieh was diving in about 25 feet (7.6 meters) of water at Little Conch Reef on Tuesday afternoon when he was found face down without his regulator. The crew of the Conch Republic Dive Charter boat got the Potomac, Maryland, man out of the water and started CPR.
Linhardt says the unconscious man was taken to Tavernier Creek Marina where fire rescue officials pronounced him dead.
Foul play is not suspected. Autopsy results are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.