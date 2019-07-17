Off-duty police officer saves 2 from burning Maryland home
COLESVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities are crediting an off-duty police officer with kicking in a front door and saving two people from a burning home.
News outlets report a police officer was off-the-clock when he rescued two people from the Colesville, Maryland, house Tuesday morning as he saw flames engulf the home while getting into his car.
The officer was joined by Lt. Wesley Owens, an off-duty firefighter who said he spotted the smoke while driving to work and came back to help. Owens told WWBT the officer reported the fire and rushed into the house, helping a woman and a man out.
Outlets say firefighters were able to distinguish the blaze and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Hogan highlights mortgage program that cuts student debt
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan's administration is highlighting a Maryland program that enables young adults to cut student loan debt while buying a home.
The governor marked the anniversary of the Maryland SmartBuy 2.0 initiative on Tuesday.
A pilot program began in 2016. Hogan extended it in July of 2018. He put $3 million in the last fiscal year's budget for the program, and that has been doubled this fiscal year to $6 million.
State officials say it's the first program of its kind in the nation that's trying to address the decline in homeownership rates among younger, millennial Marylanders. The administration says nearly 60 percent of Maryland college students graduate with thousands of dollars in student debt.
The program's mortgage loans are provided through the state's Maryland Mortgage Program.
Maryland ex-fire chief sentenced for trying to entice minor
BALTIMORE (AP) — The former chief of a volunteer fire department on Maryland's Eastern Shore has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for attempting to entice a minor.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland says 70-year-old James Morris Jr., of Cordova, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday.
Authorities say Morris in his plea agreement admitted to sexually abusing minors over decades, including when he was the chief of the Cordova Volunteer Fire Department.
Law enforcement began investigating Morris in September 2017 after the Maryland State Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Morris in March also pleaded guilty to state charges, including six sex offenses.
Morris' attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Baltimore County Police ID officer in fatal motel shooting
ROSEDALE, Md. (AP) — Police outside Baltimore have identified the officer who they say fatally shot a suspect during an exchange of gunfire at a motel earlier this month.
Baltimore County Police said in a statement late Friday afternoon that the officer was a 20-year veteran who has not been involved in any prior shootings. Only the officer's last name, McCampbell, was released, according to department policy.
Police have said the suspect, 43-year-old Kareem Omar Morgan, was fatally shot July 6 when officers attempted to execute warrants at the room he was staying in at Duke's Motel in Rosedale. They say Morgan was wanted after shooting his ex-girlfriend earlier in the day.
McCampbell has been put on routine administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Maryland Democrats file new complaint against Hogan campaign
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Democratic Party has filed a second complaint alleging campaign finance violations against Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's campaign, but the governor's lawyer is calling it "a media stunt."
The complaint filed Thursday with the state elections board is alleging "a number of suspicious" campaign donations from companies with similar names and addresses that would exceed legal amounts.
Chris Ashby, Hogan's attorney, says there is "zero legal basis" for the complaint.
The complaints were filed after state Sen. Clarence Lam, a Democrat, wrote in The Baltimore Sun last month that Hogan has appointed board members to the University of Maryland Medical System who have donated to his campaign, including "some in apparent excess of campaign finance limits." The board has been embroiled in a scandal involving self-dealing among board members.
Maryland renews MOU with Japanese region on life sciences
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has renewed an agreement with a jurisdiction in Japan that is designed to advance life sciences.
Hogan signed a new memorandum of understanding on Monday in Annapolis, Maryland, with Gov. Yuji Kuroiwa of Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan.
Hogan says renewing the agreement will help build on mutual strengths that Maryland and Kanagawa have in biotech and life sciences. He says increasing engagement with Japan has been a key goal of his administration.
Kanagawa is part of the greater Tokyo area. Hogan, who will become chairman of the National Governors Association next week, says he is scheduled to lead a delegation of governors to the Olympic games next July in Tokyo.
Hogan says Maryland has had a 38-year sister state-prefecture relationship with Kanagawa.
