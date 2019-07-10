Hogan names new leader of Maryland National Guard
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — The first African American and female leader of the Maryland National Guard is retiring, and Gov. Larry Hogan has chosen a successor.
Major Gen. Linda Singh announced Tuesday she plans to retire this summer.
Hogan appointed her to the job in January 2015. She has led more than 5,500 soldiers and airmen under her command and more than 1,000 full-time federal and state employees ready to respond in an emergency.
Hogan has named Major Gen. Timothy Gowen to be the next adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard. He is returning to the state after serving with the U.S. Army's Futures Command in Austin, Texas.
Gowen previously served as the assistant adjutant general for the Maryland Army National Guard. He is a senior U.S. Army aviator.
Hogan appoints new secretary of labor
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed a new labor secretary.
Hogan announced the appointment of Tiffany Robinson on Tuesday. She has worked since 2016 as a deputy chief of staff in the governor's office, where she advises on labor, housing, education, human serves and health matters.
Before that, Robinson served as assistant secretary in Maryland's Department of Housing and Community Development. She also was the director of the Community Development Administration, which is the housing finance agency for the state and the largest division in the department.
The appointment takes effect at the end of this month. It is subject to Senate confirmation.
She has been named to fill the post now held by James Rzepkowski, who was serving as the state's acting labor secretary.
University system forms panel to find new chancellor
BALTIMORE (AP) — The University System of Maryland has announced a search committee to find a new chancellor for the 12-campus system.
Board of Regents Chair Linda Gooden announced Tuesday the 18-member panel includes regents, campus presidents and representatives from faculty, students and the higher education community.
Chancellor Robert Caret announced in May he would not seek an additional five-year term and will complete his current term on June 30, 2020.
His announcement came after state lawmakers cut funding from the system's office budget earlier this year by an amount equal to his annual salary of $642,600 to express displeasure with an overall lack of transparency and accountability in the system's handling of a University of Maryland football player's death last year and how the chancellor dealt with a separate ethics query.
Maryland teachers union led spending on lobbying
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — The Maryland State Education Association spent the most money on lobbying in the state capital during the latest filing period.
Reports covering Nov. 1 through April 30 were recently made public by the State Ethics Commission. The period includes the state's annual 90-day legislative session, which ran from Jan. 9 to April 8.
MSEA spent about $784,000 on lobbying at a time when the state's largest union was pushing for major new investments in state schools spending.
Baltimore Gas and Electric spent the second highest, about $606,000. Johns Hopkins Institutions, which successfully pushed for the ability to create its own police force, spent about $531,000.
Lobbyist Gerry Evans made the most money among lobbyists during the period, more than $2.4 million. Bruce Bereano was second, with more than $1.9 million.
FAA to reconsider Maryland airport noise case
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is going to reconsider its position challenging Maryland over new flight patterns and the noise they bring residents near Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The FAA filed a motion Tuesday to hold Maryland's case in abeyance while it reconsiders.
In September, the FAA wrote a letter to the state declining to respond to a petition asking for more review of the flight patterns.
Maryland Attorney Brian Frosh says he's hopeful the FAA will undertake a thorough review of the facts and ultimately lead to changes in flight paths. Gov. Larry Hogan says his administration remains committed to restoring the quality of life for residents who live around the state's airports.
Baltimore launches marketing campaign to recruit police
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore has a new marketing campaign to try to recruit new officers to a police department plagued by corruption.
"Be a Part of the Greatest Comeback Story in America" is the name of a $200,000 marketing campaign announced Monday by Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young.
City officials hope the campaign will help fill the department's ranks, particularly with more women, minorities and Baltimore residents.
Police spokesman Matt Jablow told The Baltimore Sun that the campaign refers to the rebuilding of the department and "the effort to repair our relationship with the community."
The police department has been plagued by scandal, including federal convictions of officers accused of theft, drug trafficking and shaking down citizens and dealers.
Attorneys general write PJM on search for new CEO
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — The attorneys general of Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia are urging the nation's biggest electric grid operator to choose a CEO who will help with "efforts to address climate change" and embrace changes needed to make clean energy programs successful.
The letter signed by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings and District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine was sent last week to a panel searching for a new CEO for PJM Interconnection.
The officials say the new PJM president should have the leadership skills to drive innovations in its markets and operations "to support the necessary shift to clean energy."
In May, PJM announced the retirement of former CEO Andrew Ott and a search committee to find a new CEO.
Wi-Fi helped ID teens who drew racist, anti-Semitic graffiti
GLENELG (AP) — Four Maryland teenagers sneaked onto their school's property the night before graduation last year and covered it in racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic graffiti.
The Washington Post described how they got caught in a Tuesday story . It says they covered their faces during the hate crime, but didn't realize their cellphones automatically connected to Glenelg High School's Wi-Fi under their individual student IDs. Seth Taylor, Tyler Curtiss, Joshua Shaffer and Matthew Lipp were soon arrested.
Taylor said the teens meant to spray paint "Class of 2018" on the sidewalk as a senior prank, but things got out of hand. Sentences for the four teens ranged from eight to 18 weekends behind bars.
Police: Maryland man arrested for death at pool party
GLEN BURNIE (AP) — Maryland police arrested a man who fired multiple rounds into a crowd of people attending a pool party, leaving one dead and two others injured.
News outlets report 21-year-old Jacovi Devaughn was charged with murder, assault and other crimes Tuesday.
An Anne Arundel County Police news release says officers responded to the shooting Friday and found 29-year-old James Antonio Diggs IV suffering from multiple gun wounds. He died in the hospital. Two other partygoers suffered injuries.
A bystander saw two men exit a vehicle with one of them putting something in the bushes. The witness went to check the area and discovered the gun.
Police say the man with the gun was 20-year-old Dion Isom Sanders, who was arrested Saturday.
It's unclear whether either man has an attorney.
Convicted Baltimore officer to pay $100K for beating teen
BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal jury has ordered the former Baltimore police officer who was convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old handcuffed to a hospital gurney to pay the teen's family $100,000.
The Baltimore Sun reports a jury returned the verdict of the civil complaint against Duane Williams Jr. on Tuesday. Williams was already convicted of assault and misconduct in 2016 and sentenced to one year of home detention.
The complaint filed by the boy's mother, Latoya Coner, accuses Williams of beating the teen 10 to 15 times, causing him to lose hearing in his left ear.
A Department of Justice investigation says the teen was at a Baltimore hospital in 2015 for a mental health evaluation when Williams beat him.
Two other officers received probation for denying and not reporting the beating.
