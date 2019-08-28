Tractor-trailer driver indicted in fatal Harford crash
BEL AIR (AP) — A Maryland grand jury has indicted the driver of a tractor-trailer who was involved in a crash that killed a man and a 7-year-old boy.
The Baltimore Sun reports a Harford County grand jury indicted Carloo Watson of Brunswick, New Jersey, on charges including manslaughter and using a cellphone while driving. The indictment was handed up on Tuesday.
State's Attorney Al Peisinger says a warrant has been issued for Watson's arrest, but he declined further comment.
State police said at the time that 65-year-old Andrew Klein and 7-year-old Tripp Johnson and were killed. Klein was president of Klein's Family Markets.
Investigators say traffic was backed up at an intersection when a tractor-trailer driver failed to stop and crashed into multiple vehicles at around 7 a.m. on March 11.
Queen Anne's bans release of harmful helium balloons
CENTREVILLE (AP) — A Maryland county has voted to ban the release of environmentally harmful helium balloons.
WBAL reports that on Tuesday , Queen Anne's County commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance that prohibits the release of nonbiodegradable helium balloons into the air.
Those who deliberately violate the ordinance can be fined up to $250.
Queen Anne's Conservation Association Director Jay Falstad told WBAL the balloons pose an environmental threat. He said they can get stuck in trees, in the Chesapeake Bay or in off-shore clusters in the Atlantic Ocean.
The bill's author, Commissioner Christopher M. Corchiarino, called intentionally releasing balloons into the atmosphere littering.
Gang member to be sentenced for mistakenly shooting toddler
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore gang member is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court for mistakenly killing a 3-year-old girl when he opened fire on a car of rivals.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Terrell Plummer is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Baltimore. He pleaded guilty in November to one count of racketeering conspiracy.
In exchange, federal prosecutors are recommending he serve 25 years in prison.
Prosecutors say Plummer fired shots during a turf battle and one missed its target, but killed 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott in 2014.
The child's killing took years to solve. Federal prosecutors have said the gang responsible terrorized the Waverly neighborhood of Baltimore and frightened witnesses from coming forward.
