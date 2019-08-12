Maryland panel on lynching to hold first meeting
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — A Maryland commission on lynchings that were committed in the state is holding its first meeting.
The Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission is meeting Monday in Annapolis, Maryland. A measure unanimously approved by the General Assembly this year authorizes the panel to hold public hearings around the state to research racial lynchings that happened in Maryland.
The law says at least 40 African Americans were lynched in Maryland by white mobs between 1854 and 1933. It acknowledges that no one was ever charged in connection with any of the crimes and that government entities were often complicit in committing them and concealing the identities of those responsible.
Maryland police bust spa, accuse owner of human trafficking
ROCKVILLE (AP) — Authorities in Maryland have shut down a massage parlor and charged its owner with human trafficking.
News outlets report Montgomery County Police describe Rose's Spa in Rockville as a "house of prostitution."
Police say officers tracked the owner Emily Zhang Lawrence shuttling six women back and forth from a home in Germantown she used as a dormitory for sex workers.
WJLA reports a four-month police investigation found 18 male customers admitted to paying for illicit sexual acts. Police noted the employees are thought to be Chinese immigrants recruited from Flushing, New York.
Lawrence faces up to 41 years in prison if convicted on charges including prostitution and human trafficking. WJLA says Lawrence's lawyer David Martella did not comment. Trial is set for Aug. 30.
Professor fired over confrontation with protesting students
BALTIMORE (AP) — Johns Hopkins University has fired an associate research professor over his confrontation with students participating in a sit-in at a campus building where the professor worked.
The Sun reports that a letter written by the university's vice dean for faculty says professor Daniel Povey has been fired for jeopardizing student safety. The newspaper says Povey posted his termination letter online. His firing takes effect Aug. 31.
Povey initially was placed on administrative leave after the night in May when he used bolt cutters to enter a building and access computer servers hosting his research. Students who had occupied the building for weeks were protesting legislation that would allow Hopkins to create an armed campus police force.
Povey told The Sun he believed protesters "weren't going to get what they wanted."
Ex-Baltimore cop gets probation after found drunk on duty
BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a former Baltimore police officer who was found drunk and slumped over at the wheel of his patrol vehicle has been sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to DUI and misconduct in office.
Aaron Heilman was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty in April to DUI and misconduct in office.
Heilman was fired in October 2018 after being found drunk, on duty and in uniform, three hours into his overtime shift on a crime suppression detail.
A Breathalyzer test indicated Heilman's blood alcohol level was 0.22, almost three times the legal limit.
Authorities say police found an empty bottle of wine inside the patrol car.
Ex-police officer convicted of trying to hire hit man
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia jury has recommended an 81-year prison sentence for a former police officer convicted of trying to hire a hit man while she was jailed on other charges.
The Free Lance-Star reports that jurors on Friday convicted 39-year-old Cassie Crisano of three counts of attempted capital murder and three counts of soliciting capital murder. She was acquitted of three conspiracy charges.
Crisano, a former officer for the Prince George's County Police Department in Maryland, was convicted of trying to arrange for someone to kill witnesses against her: a Stafford police detective, a former friend and the father of her youngest child.
The judge who is scheduled to sentence Crisano on Nov. 8 can reduce her recommended sentence but cannot give a longer sentence than the one suggested by jurors.
Mother accused of killing 2 children deemed unfit for trial
ROCKVILLE (AP) — A psychiatrist retained by Maryland prosecutors has concluded that a woman accused of killing two of her children remains mentally unfit for trial nearly five years after the young children went missing.
The Washington Post reports that a recent court filing by the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office says 32-year-old Catherine Hoggle "remains dangerous" and isn't currently competent to stand trial on murder charges.
Prosecutors say psychiatrist Christiane Tellefsen concluded Hoggle was improving and is "approaching a level of understanding in which she could be considered competent."
Two of Hoggle's three children — 2-year-old Jacob and 3-year-old Sarah — disappeared in September 2014 and haven't been found. Hoggle was the last person known to be with them. Police shave said Hoggle refused to tell them where the children were.
Funeral planned for 4-year-old boy found in trash bin
BALTIMORE (AP) — A funeral is planned for a 4-year-old Baltimore boy whose mother and her wife were charged in his death after his body was recovered from a trash bin.
One of Malachi Lawson's relatives told The Sun that Tuesday's funeral service is open to the public.
The child was reported missing a day before his body was found on Aug. 3.
Malachi's mother, Alicia Lawson, and her spouse, Shatika Lawson, are being held without bail on charges of involuntary manslaughter, child abuse, assault, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and giving false statements.
Charging documents say the boy was burned in a bath, but neither his mother nor her wife took him to get medical treatment out of fear he would be taken away from them.
Man accused of stealing WWII-era dog tags seeks trial delay
GREENBELT (AP) — A Virginia National Guard sergeant is asking a federal judge to postpone his trial on a charge he stole World War II-era dog tags from the National Archives and Records Administration in Maryland.
The judge didn't immediately rule on Friday's request by an attorney for Robert Rumsby, of Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Rumsby is charged with theft of public records. His trial is scheduled to start Wednesday in Maryland.
A complaint says Rumsby told investigators he took dog tags that belonged to four U.S. airmen killed in plane crashes in 1944.
Rumsby's wife is the great niece of one of those airmen. Rumsby said he gave that airman's dog tags to his wife's grandmother as a Christmas gift and gave another airman's dog tags to a relative of that serviceman.
