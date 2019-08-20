Maryland Democrats want to move on ahead education plan
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland Democrats are pledging to move forward with a commission's plan to improve the state's schools, after the state's Republican governor described it as "fiscally irresponsible."
The Baltimore Sun reported that Democrats who control the General Assembly expressed support for moving ahead with efforts to implement the panel's recommendations on Monday.
That's after Gov. Larry Hogan told a conference of local officials on Saturday he would not support big tax increases for the overhaul that has been studied by a state commission.
Fully implementing the Kirwan Commission's recommendations would cost an estimated $3.8 billion a year in a decade for K-12 education.
Del. Maggie McIntosh, a Baltimore Democrat who chairs the House budget committee, told The Sun that following the recommendations "can happen in spite of the governor."
Maryland to invest nearly $10M in rural broadband expansion
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — The state of Maryland is making available nearly $10 million for efforts to bring reliable and affordable internet service to residents of rural communities.
Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement Monday that the $9.9 million will be the first installment of a five-year, $100 million initiative expected to benefit 225,000 Maryland residents. He says his administration is working to provide high-speed internet to every county in the state.
Hogan's administration established the Office of Rural Broadband in 2017 to expand broadband capabilities in underserved areas.
The office has awarded grants for a variety of projects, including feasibility studies in six counties and 11 pilot projects in five counties. It has also provided a loan and helped refinance $17 million of the city of Westminster's debt for a fiber network.
Paul Ryan moving to Maryland, not selling Wisconsin home
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is moving his family from his hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin, to a house in a Washington, D.C., suburb less than a year after he retired from Congress saying he wanted to spend more time with his children.
Ryan spokesman Kevin Seifert said Tuesday that Ryan and his family will be "temporarily" renting a house in Maryland and splitting their time between there and their longtime home in Janesville. He is not selling the Janesville house, which he lived in throughout his 20 years in Congress.
The move will put Ryan and his family closer to the sisters of Ryan's wife, Janna Ryan, who live in the area.
Since leaving Congress at the end of 2018, Ryan started the nonprofit American Idea Foundation. That will still be based in Janesville.
Maryland man jailed for threats against Florida Hispanics
MIAMI (AP) — A Maryland man is jailed in Seattle after the FBI said he made a series of social media threats against Hispanics in the Miami area.
Court records show 35-year-old Eric Lin had an initial court hearing Monday in Seattle federal court on a charge of interstate transmission of threatening communication. Lin has not yet entered a plea.
An FBI complaint in Miami says Lin sent messages via Facebook between May and August to a Hispanic woman he knows, threatening her and her family, expressing support for Adolf Hitler and calling for the extermination of Spanish-speaking people and other ethnic groups.
The FBI says Lin, of Clarksburg, Maryland, was arrested Friday in Seattle on the federal charges filed in Miami. Lin has a bail hearing next week in Seattle.
Officials: Anne Arundel Co. must open private beach to public
MAYO (AP) — Maryland's Natural Resources Department is mandating a county open up a small stretch of beach access to the public, saying it's been used privately and in violation of grant agreements for 30 years.
The Capital reports the department stated Anne Arundel County has allowed a community association private access to 1,860 feet of what should be public shoreline at Beverly Beach. The Beverly Beach Community Association has leased the land from the county to use as a private park for three decades. But state and federal grants stipulate that land must remain open.
The department says the county must make the land public or find the same amount elsewhere for the public.
County officials say they'll meet with the community association this week to create a plan.
Maryland woman accused of twice trying to rob Delaware home
FRANKFORD, Del. (AP) — A Maryland woman is accused of trying to rob the same Delaware home twice.
News outlets report 42-year-old Maureen E. Gray was arrested last week on charges including second-degree burglary and attempted theft.
State police say Gray entered the unlocked Frankford home late Thursday while two people were still inside it. They say a woman in the home saw Gray hiding behind a bathroom door and screamed for the homeowner. The three fought and Gray suffered minor injuries.
Police say responding officers found the homeowner holding Gray at gunpoint. Police say the same home was robbed the previous week. They say a housesitter heard an exterior alarm going off, checked the property and discovered Gray. Police say the housesitter told Gray to leave and later discovered property was missing.
