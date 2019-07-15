Maryland House speaker urges support for more school funding
GREENBELT (AP) — Maryland's House speaker is urging her colleagues in the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland to make a robust education funding plan its top priority.
Speaker Adrienne Jones spoke Saturday at the caucus's unity breakfast.
She is asking the 50-member caucus to make a funding plan to implement a state commission's recommendations the No. 1 priority for the next legislative session, or however long it takes.
Jones, a Democrat, also is asking the caucus to put its weight behind the passage of a bill to add $2 billion in additional school construction over the next decade.
The General Assembly approved initial funding this year to begin implementing the Kirwan Commission's recommendations. Full implementation has been estimated to cost about $3.8 billion a year in a decade for K-12 education.
Catholic order releases names of members accused of abuse
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore-based Catholic religious order that sponsors schools across the U.S. has released a list of dozens of members accused of sexually abusing children.
The list released Friday by the Xaverian Brothers includes two current members "with a credible or established offense." The group, a separate entity not part of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, says no credibly accused brothers are in active ministry.
Eighteen men on the list are dead or former brothers with a credible or established offense. Also named are 14 dead or former brothers against whom there are allegations that couldn't be "fully investigated" but for which there is a "reasonable possibility" that they occurred.
The Baltimore Sun reports the order's general superior issued a statement asking forgiveness "for this unspeakable violation of trust."
The brothers operate 13 schools in Maryland, Kentucky, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, according to their website.
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Case of Virginian who wants Maryland voter list is revived
BALTIMORE (AP) — An appeals court has revived the case of a Virginia man who wants a list of Maryland's registered voters so he can conduct a letter-writing campaign against a Maryland state prosecutor.
The Daily Record of Baltimore reports the court ruled Friday that Dennis Fusaro has a claim to the list. Maryland law restricts list access to residents and a federal judge dismissed Fusaro's claim last year, saying the First Amendment wasn't implicated in the state Board of Elections records request.
Fusaro wants to protest prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt, who charged him with election law violations over a robocall targeting a county candidate. Fusaro was later acquitted and now says he was unjustly prosecuted.
The appeals court says Fusaro's claim may be outweighed by the government's interest in ensuring orderly elections.
Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com
Maryland police release footage showing officer using slur
WHITE OAK (AP) — A Maryland police department has released hours of body camera footage showing an arrest involving a white officer who used a racial slur while talking to a group of black men.
The incident outside a Silver Spring McDonald's in May sparked controversy when the officer's use of the word was livestreamed on Instagram. Local leaders sought the release of unedited body camera video.
WRC-TV reports at least one of the men can be heard using the word in the video released Friday, and the officer says she was echoing him.
Acting Police Chief Marcus Jones criticized the language and said officers are getting retrained on professional conduct. But he says the incident wasn't racial profiling.
Four men were cited for trespassing, and two were cited for marijuana possession.
Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com
Baltimore County Police ID officer in fatal motel shooting
ROSEDALE (AP) — Police outside Baltimore have identified the officer who they say fatally shot a suspect during an exchange of gunfire at a motel earlier this month.
Baltimore County Police said in a statement late Friday afternoon that the officer was a 20-year veteran who has not been involved in any prior shootings. Only the officer's last name, McCampbell, was released, according to department policy.
Police have said the suspect, 43-year-old Kareem Omar Morgan, was fatally shot July 6 when officers attempted to execute warrants at the room he was staying in at Duke's Motel in Rosedale. They say Morgan was wanted after shooting his ex-girlfriend earlier in the day.
McCampbell has been put on routine administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Maryland man charged with raping 79-year-old woman
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have arrested a man they say raped a 79-year-old woman.
A police spokeswoman said in a statement late Friday night that detectives arrested 31-year-old Michael Bull at his home without incident. Bull was taken to a booking facility and charged with first-degree rape.
Police began investigating the attack Monday. They say the woman was approached by a man asking for help, lured into a home and sexually assaulted. She suffered a broken leg and other injuries.
Court records, which don't list an attorney who could speak on his behalf, show Bull has a preliminary hearing Aug. 15.
Off-duty National Guard member kills armed man at restaurant
MILLFORD MILL (AP) — Authorities in Baltimore County say an off-duty member of the Maryland Air National Guard shot and killed an armed man while reportedly breaking up a fight outside a restaurant.
Baltimore County Police say the shooting happened early Friday after the airman saw people arguing outside the restaurant in Windsor Mill.
Authorities initially identified the airman as an off-duty officer. They say he has a gun permit.
Authorities say the unidentified airman left the restaurant after seeing 36-year-old Jerome Dewitt Garrison with a gun. They say the airman ordered Garrison to drop his weapon, and they then exchanged gunfire. Garrison was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Another man hit by gunfire was taken to a hospital and later released.
The airman called 911. He was not injured.
Investigators have not said whether charges will be filed.
Charles Co. hopes new marine sanctuary boosts economy
LA PLATA (AP) — Officials in a Maryland county where a historic ship graveyard was recently designated a national marine sanctuary are hoping the recognition will also bring economic benefits.
Kellie Hinkle is chief of the tourism division for the Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism. She tells The Daily Record the newly dubbed Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary could see about a 20 percent increase in tourism visitors. She says hotel occupancy and restaurant traffic will also likely increase.
The marine sanctuary designation was announced last week. The site about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Washington, D.C., contains more than 100 abandoned steamships.
Charles County administrator Mark Belton says there are early talks about creating a visitors center and a job training site for marine biology and environmental science nearby.
Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com
Owner: "Swamp cancer" likely killed Chincoteague pony
SALISBURY (AP) — A buyback owner of a Chincoteague pony says "swamp cancer" is likely what caused the horse's death.
The Salisbury Daily Times reports a two-year-old Palomino filly named Cowboy Kisses was euthanized Thursday evening.
"Swamp cancer" isn't cancer, but rather pythiosis, caused by an organism similar to fungus. The disease leaves ponies with lesions on their bodies.
Buyback owner Joyce Glorioso wrote on Facebook in the Chincoteague Legacy Group that the veterinarian isn't certain the pony had the disease. Glorioso says Cowboy Kisses had received a series of three vaccinations to prevent it, but the vaccines were an experimental treatment.
If the pony did have "swamp cancer" she would be the eighth Chincoteague pony to die from the disease since it was first reported in the herd in 2018.
Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/
