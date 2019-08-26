Baltimore mayor and governor discuss efforts to fight crime
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland's governor and Baltimore's mayor are looking at ways for the state and the city to work better together to fight rising crime.
The Baltimore Sun reports Gov. Larry Hogan and Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young met for more than an hour Friday with the city's police commissioner.
Hogan, Young and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison all described the meeting as "productive."
Young asked Hogan for more state police deployments in the city, as well as more staff for parole and probation in Baltimore. He also asked for the release of $7 million in funding for technology upgrades.
Hogan said he believed the state would be able to fund "a lot" of Young's requests.
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Governors of 4 states to take part in transportation summit
BOSTON (AP) — The governors of Massachusetts, Maryland, Rhode Island and New Hampshire are planning to meet to discuss transportation issues.
Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is hosting the National Governors Association infrastructure summit in Boston on Monday and Tuesday.
It's the first of four summits pushed by the organization's chairman, Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, to help explore ways to improve Americans' quality of life with a well-functioning infrastructure.
Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, are also planning to attend.
The forum is intended to help governors and their advisers learn about smart transportation policy and technology approaches to easing congestion on the nation's roads, railways, seaports and airports.
Massachusetts has struggled with packed streets and an aging public transit system.
Off-duty, retired, police shoot man who tried to rob them
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say an off-duty Baltimore school police officer and a retired corrections officer have fatally shot a man who tried to rob them at gunpoint.
It happened late Saturday night in Baltimore.
Police say both men drew their concealed guns and began firing at the suspect, striking him multiple times.
Police say the suspect ran and later collapsed. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later died.
Police: 7 adults shot at child's birthday party in Maryland
CAMP SPRINGS (AP) — A Maryland police chief says seven adults were injured when shots were fired at a child's birthday party a few miles southeast of the nation's capital.
Prince George's County police Cpl. Nicholas Clayton tells The Associated Press that the shooting occurred Saturday night near the Camp Springs and Morningside areas. Police Chief Hank Stawinski said at a press conference that around 12 people were at a 2-year-old's birthday party when an individual fired shots into the gathering.
Police say three of the seven people shot are critically injured, but Stawinski said they're expected to survive. All seven are between the ages of 18 and 20.
The chief didn't release information about the suspect, who is still at large. He says there may have been words exchanged before the shooting.
Man swimming at Maryland beach fatally hit by large wave
OCEAN CITY (AP) — Officials for a Maryland town say a 76-year-old swimmer died in a beach accident when a large wave knocked him down.
Ocean City communications manager Jessica Waters told the Salisbury Daily Times that authorities responded to Ocean City Beach Sunday for a report of a distressed swimmer.
Waters said the man was in knee-deep water when he was knocked down by a large wave.
Responders administered CPR and transported the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Town officials didn't immediately identify the victim.
This summer in North Carolina a rogue wave was also responsible for a beach death . A father was killed while swimming off the coast when a wave crashed into him, slamming his head into the sand and breaking his neck.
Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/
Maryland Crime Solvers offer $10,000 in decapitated dog case
MECHANICSVILLE (AP) — A Crime Solvers organization in Maryland is offering a $10,000 reward for information that can lead to the resolution of an animal cruelty case in which two dogs were found decapitated in the woods.
WBAL reports St. Mary's County Crime Solvers received donations from the public to make the reward possible.
Last month, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said the bodies of two black Labrador retrievers were found in a wooded area of Mechanicsville.
At the time, the sheriff's office said animal control officers believed the dogs had been discarded within two days of their discovery.
No suspects were identified. A reward of up to $1,000 was initially offered.
Mental health report complete in newspaper shooting case
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — The mental health evaluation for a man accused of killing five people at a Maryland newspaper last year has been completed.
Anne Arundel County Judge Laura Ripken told attorneys during a hearing Monday that she received the report on Jarrod Ramos last week from the state health department. She says it will be placed under seal, but available to attorneys.
Ramos has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible, which is Maryland's version of an insanity defense.
He had a well-documented history of harassing the Capital Gazette's journalists. Police say he was arrested hiding under a newsroom desk after the June 2018 attack.
A November trial is scheduled. If Ramos is found guilty, a second phase would be held to determine whether his mental state made him not criminally responsible.
Man dies after jumping off boat in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say a man has died after jumping from a boat in Maryland.
The Capital Gazette reports it happened on Rhode River after the man jumped from a boat and didn't resurface.
Anne Arundel County fire officials say fire officials responded at about 2:55 p.m.
The county fire boat and dive team searched for about an hour before finding the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The U.S. Coast Guard is leading an investigation.
Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/
