Maryland man gets more than 15 years in fatal overdose
GREENBELT (AP) — Federal authorities in Maryland say a drug dealer who provided the narcotics that caused the fatal overdose of a person in October 2017 has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison.
The office of the U.S. Attorney in Maryland on Tuesday announced the sentence against 46-year-old Keino Ferrez Dorsey.
The Lexington Park resident earlier pleaded guilty to one count each of distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl and other narcotics.
Authorities say the unnamed victim went to Dorsey's apartment on Oct. 17, 2017, to buy drugs. Authorities say Dorsey in a plea agreement admitted he called 911 twice, telling the dispatcher in one call the victim was unresponsive.
The medical examiner determined the person's cause of death was intoxication of heroin, fentanyl and other narcotics.
Black Baltimore principal claims white officer degraded him
OWINGS MILLS (AP) — An African-American school principal says he was degraded by a white Baltimore County police officer while he and his son watched an arrest.
The Baltimore Sun reports police are investigating the claim made by Patterson High School Principal Vance Benton.
Benton says he and his 15-year-old son were observing an arrest last month when the officer began "baiting" him, making belittling comments, such as asking Benton if he could read and insinuating that Benton's son would be arrested someday. His letter to county officials says he'd never experienced such "degradation, disrespect and humiliation." He wrote that innocent lives are in jeopardy from this kind of racial bias.
Police Chief Melissa Hyatt says they're taking the complaint seriously. The department denied the paper's request for the officer's body camera recording.
Baltimore teachers call for donated fans, district resists
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore's teacher union is calling for fans to be donated to schools as sweltering heat pushes classroom temperatures into the hundreds, but the district says electrical infrastructure may not be equipped to handle it.
The Baltimore Sun reports the union hopes to hand out 500 fans in response to a lack of functional air-conditioning in city schools, some of which have none at all.
But Baltimore Schools Chief Operations Officer Lynette Washington is warning against it, saying the buildings don't have the electrical load to withstand it.
The union is pushing back. President Diamonté Brown is quoted by the paper as responding: "If you're so concerned about the electricity being overloaded, then fix it."
The paper reports the district has an almost $3 billion maintenance backlog from decades of underfunding.
