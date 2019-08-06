Hogan meets with FBI, state officials, to discuss security
ANNAPOLIS (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has met with state and federal law enforcement officials to discuss security issues, including the threat posed by racially motivated extremists.
Hogan met Monday with Jennifer Boone, special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore Field Office. The superintendent of the Maryland State Police and Hogan's homeland security advisor also attended.
The meeting was scheduled before this weekend's shootings in Texas and Ohio. The governor added the topic of racially motivated crime after the shootings. Hogan says they discussed steps to fight what he called "the threat posed by the evil of white supremacists."
Hogan says the state is monitoring open-source media and online activity for potential threats.
Hogan says officials also reviewed efforts to address violent crime in Baltimore and disrupt gangs and criminal enterprises.
Boy found dead in Baltimore trash had severe untreated burns
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a 4-year-old boy suffered severe, untreated burns before he was found dead in a trash bin.
News outlets report charging documents released Monday detail the gruesome end to the life of Malachi Lawson, whose disappearance prompted an intense search .
The documents say his mother, Alicia Lawson, and her wife, Shatika Lawson, told police Malachai was scalded by bath water so hot that his skin was floating around him. Police said they feared getting punished, so tried to treat the burns themselves. They said Alicia Lawson found her son unresponsive nine days later, wrapped him in a blanket and caught a Lyft to the trash bin.
Both women face charges including involuntary manslaughter, child abuse and false statements. Shatika Lawson's lawyer said she had no malicious intent.
Maryland men charged with stealing $8M in disaster aid funds
GREENBELT (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted two Maryland men on charges they stole the identities of natural disaster victims and fraudulently registered for millions of dollars in life-saving relief funds.
Federal prosecutor Robert K. Hur stated Friday the grand jury returned an indictment on John Irogho for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and charged Irogho and Odinaka Ekeocha with conspiracy to commit money laundering.
The indictment accuses the two of being part of a ring that stole the information of natural disaster victims and withdrew federal emergency funds earmarked for purchasing life-saving materials.
The men are accused of scamming more than $8 million from the government that was entitled to victims between 2016 and 2018 as wildfires and hurricanes devastated millions.
If convicted, Irogho faces 50 years in prison and Ekeocha faces 20.
Juror dismissed from fraud trial after days of deliberations
GREENBELT (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland has dismissed one of 12 jurors who have been deliberating for days in the case against an Israeli woman charged with orchestrating a scheme to defraud tens of thousands of investors out of millions of dollars.
The dismissed juror told U.S. District Judge George Hazel on Tuesday that he overhead somebody making disparaging remarks about the defendant, 38-year-old Lee Elbaz, while visiting an unspecified "local establishment" on Sunday.
Hazel denied a request by Elbaz's attorney to declare a mistrial. An alternate replaced the juror. The judge instructed jurors to start their deliberations "from scratch."
Elbaz was CEO of Yukom Communications, an Israel-based company. Prosecutors said she trained employees to dupe investors through the sale and marketing of financial instruments known as "binary options."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.