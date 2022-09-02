GALENA — Folks who live in Kent County may know Galena for its Dogwood Festival, restaurants, open air market, volunteer fire company or any number of other reasons.
A lot more people are going to know about Galena — and get a glimpse of what it is like to live on the Shore — through the recently released film “The Road to Galena.”
Some of the filming for the movie took place in Galena, Chestertown, Church Hill and Worton.
According to the movie’s press materials, “The Road to Galena” follows one man’s need for personal fulfillment over traditional success.
The movie, written and directed by Joe Hall, stars Ben Winchell as Cole Baird, Will Brittain as his best friend Jack and Aimee Teegarden as love interest Elle.
“I thought long on how best to tell this story,” Hall said in his director’s statement.
He said he was not interested in telling an underdog story, which has been told and creates an “obvious” choice for the hero.
“But what if the hero had it all — position, influence, money — and was presented with the option to pursue his quiet aspirations of a simple life?” he wrote. “Could he really give it up? What would it to do him inside — and how would he face the future knowing he’d passed on his one chance for true fulfillment?”
Hall, from Washington D.C., said he was struck by the “natural beauty” of the Eastern Shore while driving his son to a Boy Scout camping trip on Assateague Island. He created the outline for “The Road to Galena” on that trip.
“I am still a bit shocked that the Director and Writer, Joe Hall, chose Galena to be the feature location for the story,” Galena Mayor John Carroll said in an email to the Kent County News. “It was so interesting seeing all of the drone footage of the Kent County landscape and farms.”
The movie was filmed in April and May 2021, during the height of the COVID pandemic. It took a total of 32 days to shoot the film, according to the movie’s press materials.
Those familiar with Kent County may recognize several locations throughout the film — Kent County High School, Galena’s water tower, Red Acres Farm in Worton, Washington College and storefronts along Cross Street in Chestertown.
Carroll recalled when Hall contacted the town two years ago to discuss filming.
“Our Town Clerk, Audrey Erschen, who was brand new to the position, thought it might be a joke,” Carroll said. He called Hall and scheduled a meeting with him and the producer to discuss the process and begin scouting locations for filming.
“For a town of less than 700 people this was a once in a lifetime event and, as Mayor, I couldn’t have been more honored to have these folks filming here,” he said.
Bryan Williams of Red Acres Farm recalled “three guys” approaching him at the farm to ask if he would be interested in allowing them to use the location to film.
During an Aug. 15 interview at the farm, Williams talked about the filming process.
The crew wore masks and face shields due to the pandemic. When it was time for the actors to film a scene, Williams said, they would take off their masks and put them in their pockets to get 20- to 30-second shots before they would cut the scene and put masks back on.
Williams pointed out spots around that farm that were featured in the movie. He also recalled behind the scenes moments of filming, including teaching Winchell and Brittain how to drive a tractor, parking a hay wagon in front of a building so it would not be visible in a scene, having a carnival set up in the front yard, running his business during filming and much more.
“It was a lot of extra work on our end but how many times do you have a movie filmed on your property?” Williams said. “I was just excited for my family now, and maybe from the past, that we’re in a movie.”
Williams makes a cameo appearance late in the film. He dressed in a prop flannel — because his clothes had logos on them — and had dirt sprayed on his hands because his character is a farmer. He said he was not aware of himself in the film until the second time he watched it.
Carroll’s real estate office also is seen in the film. He said he is “a little bit partial” to that scene.
“The funny thing was it took about three hours to film, for about 15 seconds of air time in the final production,” he said. “Very interesting to watch and be part of the process.”
Not only was Washington College used as a film site, but some students and staff members were used as extras. The production company also offered several paid internships to students to work as part of the crew while they were on location, said Kelley Wallace, director of public and media relations, in an Aug. 17 email to the Kent County News.
“Due to reduced occupancy on campus that spring, there was overall very little disruption to operations,” Wallace said. One in-person class moved to a different room for one day and Miller Library was closed for four hours during filming.
“They set up a fake pay phone in front of Kirby Stadium for one of the scenes and for many of our students, that was probably the first time they had ever seen one,” Wallace said.
Carroll and Williams were among those invited to the movie premiere at AVA Theater in Silver Spring.
“It was so cool to meet everyone as the Mayor of Galena and explain where we were and that it was an actual ‘real town,’” Carroll said. “Of course, all of my favorite parts were the Eastern Shore and specifically Kent County footage. It was very beautifully filmed and showcased the community very well.”
Williams said that in addition to the premiere, he has watched the movie twice at home, looking for extra background details.
While “The Road to Galena” is not showing in any Maryland theaters, it is available to be streamed online.
More information about the film can be found at theroadtogalena.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.