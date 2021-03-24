ANNAPOLIS — Comptroller Peter Franchot is notifying taxpayers that the Internal Revenue Service has extended the filing deadline for the 2020 tax year for federal individual income tax returns from April 15 to May 17.
The federal extension does not apply to estimated tax payments due April 15, according to a news release from Franchot’s office.
The IRS action follows Franchot’s announcement earlier this month to extend the filing deadline for 2020 state income tax returns by three months to July 15. The state extension applies to individual, pass-through, fiduciary and corporate income tax returns. No interest or penalties will be assessed if returns are filed and taxes owed are paid by the new deadline.
The federal filing extension would “help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic,” and let the agency work on important tax administration responsibilities, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in an agency news release.
Individual taxpayers do not need to file any forms or contact the IRS to qualify for the federal extension; it will apply automatically for all taxpayers, the release from Franchot’s office states.
Despite the later start to the tax season and the additional complexity of simultaneously implementing the RELIEF Act, the Comptroller’s Office has processed more returns this year than at the same point in last year’s tax season, according to a news release.
The 1 millionth return was submitted by an Anne Arundel County tax filer. As of March 15, 1,056,729 returns have reportedly been processed with more than $700 million in refunds issued to more than 750,000 taxpayers.
Franchot urges Marylanders to electronically file, as it’s the most secure and efficient way to submit a tax return. Most Marylanders who file electronically receive their state refunds in less than three business days, the release states.
“This tax filing season has presented many challenges with the very late start date, the RELIEF Act legislation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Franchot said.
“Still, our agency has stepped up to the plate for Marylanders with the same goal: respect the taxpayers, respond to taxpayers and get results for taxpayers.”
