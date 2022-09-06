OPClogo.png
BALTIMORE – The Maryland Public Service Commission erred by not addressing Washington Gas’s messages on customer bills claiming that natural gas is “clean” and a “smart decision for the environment and your wallet,” the Office of People’s Counsel said in a court filing last week. OPC’s filing, in Circuit Court for Montgomery County, was part of its appeal of the Commission’s dismissal earlier this year of OPC’s complaint alleging Washington Gas was engaging in deceptive green marketing—known as “greenwashing.”

