BALTIMORE — Access to affordable, high-quality, full-day pre-kindergarten programs for 3- and 4-year-old children is expanding as part of The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, also known as Kirwan. “Affordable” was the keyword to the discussion Tuesday afternoon at the Maryland State Board of Education’s meeting.
According to a news release issued by the Maryland State Department of Education on July 21, as part of a recently adopted strategic plan there is a proposed sliding scale cost model which will “provide a more nuanced, equitable approach to fee subsidizations to prekindergarten programs for families with an annual income that is 300% above the Federal Poverty Line (FPL) but not more than 600% above the FPL.” The 2023 federal poverty guidelines for a family of four in Maryland is $30,000.
“The proposed sliding scale model will be a critical component in ensuring all Maryland students are prepared socially, emotionally and academically for success in kindergarten,” the release states.
The Maryland State Board of Education discussed the proposed sliding scale at its meeting July 25.
Matthew Duque, director of the office of research, planning and program evaluation at MSDE; Kyle Ashley, senior research and data specialist; Justin Dayhoff, assistant state superintendent, financial planning, operations and strategy; and Shayna Cook, assistant state superintendent for the division of early childhood; presented results of modeling the sliding scale costs.
Already under The Blueprint, 3- and 4-year-olds from families earning incomes at or below 300% of the federal poverty level will be able to attend pre-kindergarten at no charge to the family. Those families fall into tier one of the federal poverty level range.
Families in tier two, those earning incomes between 301% and 600% of the federal poverty level will be affected by whatever subsidized sliding scale is implemented.
Tier three families, those earning incomes above 600% of the federal poverty level, may be required to pay the total per pupil funding rate to access full-day pre-kindergarten services, according to the presentation.
There are four sliding scale options for calculating the family share for tier two children. The cost estimates in the presentation used the federal poverty level of $27,750 from Fiscal Year 2022 for a family of four and the Fiscal Year 2025 $13,003 per pupil for the pre-kindergarten program.
Options one, two and three are based on the percent of the total cost of care for pre-kindergarten, but each option breaks the cost down into different levels. Option one divides costs into three levels, while options two and three include five and 15 levels, respectively.
“Option four is a little different. Instead of basing costs on cost of care, it’s based on the percent of income of a family,” Duque told the board.
Duque said the guiding principle was determining which option was the least expensive for families.
Under option one, the family share of care ranes from 25% for those families with incomes between 301% and 400% of the federal poverty level, 50% for those earning 401% to 500% of the federal poverty level and 75% for those earning 501% to 600% of the federal poverty level.
Under option two, the family share ranges from 10% to 90% based on the family’s federal poverty level.
Under option three, the 15 level structure puts the family share between 6% and 94%.
“Option four is aligned with the structure of option two,” Ashley said. “The difference here is that families’ cost is based on their annual income rather than the percentage of cost of care. So the family share here ranges from 1% to 7% of their annual income.”
The presentation noted that option four is the least expensive option for most of the tier two range, particularly those families with lower household incomes.
During the 2022-23 school year, there were 30,718 children enrolled in pre-kindergarten. On the Eastern Shore, numbers ranged from 101 students in Kent County to 777 students in Wicomico County. Of the nine Shore counties, seven had less than 500 pre-kindergarten students enrolled last year.
Of those enrolled in pre-kindergarten across Maryland, 78% of the were 4 years old. An additional 14% were 3 years old and the remaining 8% were 5 years old.
Of the 30,718 children enrolled in pre-kindergarten last year, 54.6% of students were identified as tier one, coming from families with incomes at or below 300% of the federal poverty level. Those children would qualify for access to full-day pre-kindergarten at no cost. Tier two families made up 5.7% of the enrollment data while tier three families were 2.1%. There was no federal poverty level data reported from 37.6% of families.
Using the 2022-23 school enrollment data and federal poverty level data reported, option one would cost tier two families $9.6 million. Options two and three would cost $9 million. Option four would cost those families $7.3 million.
“Option four is substantially cheaper for families,” Ashley said.
State and local government contributions would range from $13.1 million for option one to $15.3 million for option four.
According to the presentation, the cost of care reported for option four is estimated assuming a family sizes of four, but federal poverty level is dependent on family size, and changes in family cost share are sensitive to annual changes in the federal poverty level.
Based on the presented date, MSDE recommended the implementation option four because it provides “the best option cost for tier two families, particularly for those lower income households,” Ashley said. Between options one, two and three, the group said option two provided the best cost option.
Dayhoff said that MSDE plans to talk with stakeholders across legislative partnerships, local education agencies and beyond to to get feedback on the sliding scales.
Cook said the Biden Administration released a notice of proposed rulemaking on July 11 that capped child care copayments at no more than 7% of a family’s income, which is in alignment with the recommended option.
The notice of proposed rulemaking also encourages states to adopt presumptive eligibility for child care scholarship. Child care scholarships are based on family income, Cook said. Families must apply for those scholarships to MSDE.
Dayhoff said that, currently, state support for tier two families is not provided under the Blueprint.
“So everything that we would be talking about here would be new and supplemental to the local education agencies,” he said. Some local education agencies have used universal pre-kindergarten already; Kent County is one of those.
“One challenge with the scale, or cutoffs of any kind, is there will always be families who fall on either side of those cutoffs. One of those principle policy notions behind the sliding scale is to sort of stop what is currently a more abrupt cut off,” Dayhoff said.
Currently, there are no additional special considerations for families who may have more than one student enrolled in pre-kindergarten at the same time.
Cook said MSDE is working on creating a calculator that would help families determine where they fall in the federal poverty level.
The goal is to have pre-kindergarten delivered to children through a 50/50 split between public and private providers, Cook said.
“That’s something that was included in all of the Blueprint implementation plans that (local education agencies) submitted,” she said. “That’s something that we’re going to continue to build on and build toward, providing technical assistance and support across the board to both public schools and private providers alike to ensure that we meet our goals of a 50/50 split.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.