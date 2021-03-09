The state board of education approved a recommendation to postpone this spring’s state assessments until the fall, as well as use a shortened diagnostic assessment, at a special meeting last week.
The decision came after the board previously approved the state superintendent’s request to move forward with revised spring assessments with the assurance Maryland schools would not be held accountable for test scores not meeting state standards this year. The Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program, or MCAP, tests public school students in English, math and science.
At the March 4 meeting, Karen Salmon, state superintendent, said postponing the assessments until the fall is an available alternative to spring testing to help reduce some stress for students and teachers while still receiving the data they need to move forward.
“I’m just so excited to present to you today because I think we have found what I am calling an elegant solution to some of the things we discussed at our board meeting in February,” she said, mentioning they can also use shortened diagnostic assessments, cutting testing time for the math and English language art assessments basically in half.
“We believe we’ll still be able to provide data to school systems that we can look at across the state,” Salmon noted. She added there will be a quick turnaround time for the machine-graded portions of the tests which will help “mitigate and identify ways” to provide remediation for those who may have lost learning during virtual instruction.
The Maryland State Education Association applauded the state board’s action to reduce testing.
Cherly Bost, Baltimore County elementary school teacher and MSEA president, said in a statement, “This reduction in standardized testing is an important step in the right direction but … Maryland should take advantage of further waivers that may be offered by the federal government to allow for additional reductions in standardized testing time. We thank the state board for their support of less testing and more learning for our students and urge the U.S. Department of Education to quickly approve Maryland’s request.”
Bost continued, the “decision to seek further flexibility is especially important given that this will be the first-ever administration of the [Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program] in Maryland and the state’s ability to use it for standard-setting would be severely compromised if it were to be administered this spring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.