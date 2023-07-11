Outpatient building

Luminis Health has a dedicated Behavioral Health Urgent Walk-In Care at its Lanham campus. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment necessary.

 Photo by Daniel Burke Photography

Cue the shocking emoji: A staggering 90 percent of teens aged 13 to 17 are using social media. When used correctly, there are benefits to social media, but the negative impacts are contributing to this country’s historic mental health crisis. Excessive use can lead to cyberbullying, low self-esteem, addictive behavior, peer pressure and unrealistic expectations of how their body should look.


  

Rakesh Goyal, MD, is a psychiatrist at Luminis Health specializing in children and adolescents.

Tags

