Maryland State Fair

Compete for ribbons, cash prizes and bragging rights at the Maryland State Fair.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

TIMONIUM — Prepare for the Fair! The 142nd Maryland State Fair presented by Toyota will be in full swing for three big weekends this year: Thursday, Aug. 24, through Sunday, Aug. 27; Thursday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 4; and Thursday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. Maryland 4-H/FFA and Open Class (general public) exhibitors may pre-register their entries online now through July 31 to compete for ribbons, prizes and bragging rights. The Maryland State Fair offers more than 6,000 competition classes for 4-H/FFA members and/or Open Class exhibitors to enter. A variety of livestock and horse shows, farm and garden and home arts competitions, and other divisions offer many opportunities to participate. The 2023 Premium Catalog, complete with competitions, schedules, rules, regulations and entry forms, is now online at www.marylandstatefair.com.


  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.