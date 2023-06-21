TIMONIUM — Prepare for the Fair! The 142nd Maryland State Fair presented by Toyota will be in full swing for three big weekends this year: Thursday, Aug. 24, through Sunday, Aug. 27; Thursday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 4; and Thursday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. Maryland 4-H/FFA and Open Class (general public) exhibitors may pre-register their entries online now through July 31 to compete for ribbons, prizes and bragging rights. The Maryland State Fair offers more than 6,000 competition classes for 4-H/FFA members and/or Open Class exhibitors to enter. A variety of livestock and horse shows, farm and garden and home arts competitions, and other divisions offer many opportunities to participate. The 2023 Premium Catalog, complete with competitions, schedules, rules, regulations and entry forms, is now online at www.marylandstatefair.com.
“We are thankful to have the opportunity to fulfill the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society’s mission to preserve Maryland agriculture and promote its importance to our state, our country and the world,” said Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society President Donna G. Myers.
The 2023 Maryland State Fair will be complete with Deggeller Attractions Midway and Kiddie Land rides, games and treats, 4-H and Open Class Home Arts and Farm & Garden exhibits, livestock and horse shows, the Birthing Center, U-Learn Agriculture Education Zone, live Thoroughbred horse racing, live concerts, food and beverages from Maryland’s farms and the Bay in the Maryland Foods Pavilion, commercial and non-profit organization exhibits, and more.
The Maryland State Fair recognizes the enduring appeal of Maryland’s citizens, students, 4-H and FFA members to share their talents and enjoy friendly competition,” said Maryland State Fair General Manager Andy Cashman. “We are proud to provide the opportunity for these individuals from our great state’s cities, towns, farms, mountains and shores to showcase their talents.”
“Our goal is to provide a variety of safe, enjoyable and educational experiences to help make memories for a lifetime for thousands of exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of Fair fans. Therefore, we are implementing two new policies: No admission after 9 PM; and, after 6 PM anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or older,” Cashman said.
The Maryland State Fair is located at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. For details, go to www.marylandstatefair.com.
