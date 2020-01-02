OXON HILL — A police officer in Maryland has been placed on leave after he shot a dog during an investigation.
Prince George’s County Police said in a statement Monday that the incident occurred in the Washington suburb of Oxon Hill.
Police had responded to a home shortly after 3 a.m. in response to a report of a dispute. As the officers to spoke to one of the residents outside, a large dog “suddenly ran out of the home and toward the officers,” police said.
“Fearing for his safety, one of the patrol officers discharged his firearm and struck the dog,” police said.
The dog received emergency care and was listed in stable condition.
Police said the officer was placed on leave as part of the department’s standard operating procedure. The department’s Special Investigation Response Team is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.