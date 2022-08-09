APG Memorial Day

A former police chief was able to take postings at multiple successive U.S. Army bases — including Aberdeen Proving Ground — despite allegations that he sexually harassed women at one base.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former police chief was able to take postings at multiple successive U.S. Army bases despite allegations that he sexually harassed women at one base. The Wisconsin State Journal obtained documents from an Army investigation into Ryan Cunningham. He became police chief at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin in 2016, months after an investigation at Fort Wainwright in Alaska found he sexually harassed a female Army sergeant and made unwanted advances toward her and other women while he was the acting police chief there. Cunningham resigned while the investigation was ongoing. He left Fort McCoy in January 2020 to become temporary police chief at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. Cunningham no longer works there, and he has declined comment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.