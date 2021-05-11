MARYLAND CITY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who had been trying to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend fatally shot the couple the woman lived with and wounded a young child before taking his own life, police said Tuesday.
Anne Arundel County police said in a news release that Shawn Maurice Price, 57, of Welcome went to a Maryland City home Monday night, entered the home and called for his ex-girlfriend. That’s when police said Price fatally shot Ryan Lee Sr., 31, and his wife Ivania Lee, 31. Price also shot and critically wounded the young child. Price then took his own life, police said.
When police officers responded to a 911 call reporting the shooting they found Ryan Lee on a sidewalk near the home and his wife, Price, and the child inside the home, police said. The adults were pronounced dead on the scene, but the child was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police found a witness who had been inside the home and was able to flee with another young child, who was not injured.
Price and his ex-girlfriend had dated for a number of years, but issues had arisen in recent months and the woman, who now lived at the Maryland City home, refused any contact when Price tried to reconcile, police said.
A handgun was located next to Price and his injuries were consistent a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform autopsies on the deceased to determine the exact cause and manner of their deaths.
On Monday night, County Police Chief Amal Awad asked the community to rally around the victims’ families.
“This (gun violence) has to stop. This is devastating,” she said. “A young child right now is fighting for their life.”
