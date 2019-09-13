People evacuate an injured man after a walkway collapsed and set off a stampede as thousands of Shiite Muslims marked one of the most solemn holy days of the year in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Officials say at least 31 people have died and around 100 others were injured in the chaos Tuesday, which occurred toward the end of the Ashoura procession, causing panic and a stampede, according to two officials.