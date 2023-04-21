Mall shooting

Three people were injured by gunfire at the Christiana Mall on April 8.

NEWARK, Del. — Police have arrested a 17-year-old Newark boy in connection with a shooting at the Christiana Mall that injured three people and caused panic among shoppers earlier this month.


