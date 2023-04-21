NEWARK, Del. — Police have arrested a 17-year-old Newark boy in connection with a shooting at the Christiana Mall that injured three people and caused panic among shoppers earlier this month.
The boy, whose name was not released, was identified through surveillance footage and other investigative means. On Tuesday, he turned himself in to police and was charged with facilitating a riot, conspiracy and offensive touching. He was sent to a youth detention center after failing to post $15,000 secured bail.
Two other suspects, described only as black males in their late teens wearing all dark clothing, are still at large.
The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. April 8 near the entrance to the food court, according to Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell, a spokesman for Delaware State Police.
The altercation began when the three assailants confronted an 18-year-old victim as he was exiting the food court.
“The three suspects began to physically assault the victim, at which point the victim’s two friends entered the physical altercation and began fighting with the suspects,” Hatchell said.
One of the assailants pulled a handgun from his waistband and began firing at the 18-year-old and one of his friends, a 16-year-old boy. Both were struck three times in their torso and legs.
A third victim, also 18, was shot once in the leg while standing on the sidewalk outside the entrance to the mall.
All three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Five others were treated for injuries not related to gunfire.
Dozens of police officers converged on the mall to investigate and assist with evacuation.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Det. H. Carroll by calling 302-365-8467. Information can also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at delaware.crimestoppers.com.
