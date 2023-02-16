Military Retirees-Tax Break

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore greets state lawmakers on the House Ways and Means Committee before testifying in favor of his proposal to expand state tax relief for military retirees at a hearing on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 in Annapolis.

 AP Photo/Brian Witte

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore testified Thursday in favor of his proposal to expand state tax relief for military retirees, marking the first time a Maryland governor has testified for legislation in person before a committee in more than eight years.


