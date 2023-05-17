ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed a bill May 3 declaring Maryland rye whiskey the “state spirit.”
The bill was sponsored by Sen. Steve Hershey, R-36, and Del. Kirill Reznik, D-39.
“The Maryland Grain Producers were excited to work alongside a great group to pass House Bill 179 this session and showcase a valuable crop our producers grow,” said Justin Brendel, president of the Maryland Grain Producers Association.
Kevin Atticks, secretary of the Department of Agriculture and former executive director of the Maryland Distillers Guild, said, “The designation of rye whiskey as Maryland’s State Spirit exemplifies the importance of the distillery industry in Maryland, as well as value-added ag as a whole.”
Atticks said the legislation will bring a “needed focus on the heritage grain and historic whiskey grown and made in Maryland. I thank the legislature for their work in making this official designation happen.”
Maryland rye whiskey, first produced along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries during the colonial period, became especially popular during the Civil War, according to Marylandspirits.org.
Maryland once was the fifth largest spirits producer in the country, but the industry steadily declined following Prohibition and ended when the last distillery in Pikesville closed in 1972, taking with it the Maryland-produced rye whiskey market.
In 2014, Windon Distilling Company in St. Michaels introduced the first rye whiskey produced by a distillery in Maryland since 1972.
“We’re very proud that we were the first to distill rye in over 40 years in Maryland,” owner Jaime Windon said. The former president of the Maryland Distillers Guild currently chairs the trade organization’s government affairs committee.
“It’s a wonderful spirit with an amazing history and an appellation of origin, so to speak, because you can’t make Maryland rye (whiskey) anywhere but in Maryland, and there are only a few spirits like that in the whole world,” she said.
“Gov. Moore seems really, really jazzed about this and the historical significance of the revival,” Windon said.
While Windon stopped distilling rye about five years ago, partner Gray Wolf Distilling, co-located with Windon Distilling in St. Michaels, continues distilling rye whiskey under its label.
Lindsay Dodd Thompson is executive director of the Maryland Grain Producers Association, based in Queen Anne’s County. She said she’s pleased by the legislation.
“I think it’s great. Maryland Grain Producers worked with the Distillers Guild and Grow & Fortify, which is a value-added agriculture organization, to get it designated as the Maryland State Spirit,” she said. “And the vision really is for this to be like Kentucky bourbon — the same kind of concept where people go to Kentucky seeking out the bourbon road or trail.”
If “Maryland rye whiskey trails are set up, ... then we’re hoping that some of the farms can actually get some agritourism out of that as well — seeing where the rye comes from, and then how it is made into the rye whiskey,” Thompson said.
“There are often seven to 10 different declaration bills that are introduced every year (in the Maryland General Assembly) and maybe one or two, if any, pass on an annual basis,” Thompson said. “And so the fact that (rye whiskey) was designated as the state spirit demonstrates that the legislators saw the importance and the value in both rye production from an agricultural perspective, and also the value-added agriculture for distilling and the opportunities for economic development in the state.”
“(The bill) creates a couple of opportunities for farmers,” Thompson said. “Rye is able to be grown over the winter, similar to wheat or barley, and harvested in the June timeframe and then you can plant double crop soybeans afterwards. But with rye being able to be converted into a value-added agricultural product, it really creates some diversification outside of the general commodities, and farmers could potentially get a better price for rye when selling it directly to the distillers.”
Maryland farmers grow rye over the winter to maintain the nitrogen from the previous crop and protect the soil. Once harvested, it can be used by local distillers to make whiskey. Del. Natalie Ziegler, D-9A, for example grows rye on her Howard County farm, which is used by Sagamore Spirit Distillery in Baltimore for their rye whiskey.
Thompson said rye is farmed on about 7,000 acres in Maryland, based on the 2017 Maryland Agriculture Census; that figure will be updated later this year. Currently overwinter crops like rye head to Pennsylvania to be milled for flour to make pretzels, cookies and similar products.
The Maryland distilling industry is growing rapidly. “In 10 years, Maryland distilling has gone from nothing to over 50 distilleries,” Windon said.
“We have distilleries producing a number of award-winning spirits, really putting Maryland on a national scale and really driving jobs and ancillary industries. Most of the distillers are between 25 and 50 years old, so that’s pretty cool. I have a ton of employees that are learning how to manufacture, and I think bringing manufacturing back is quite an honorable thing to do on a small scale.”
Craft distilleries from across the country will once again compete for top honors at the 2023 Heartland Whiskey Competition sponsored for the first time by the Maryland Grain Producers Association. Craft spirits are a fast-growing U.S. industry — the number of craft distillers has increased 54% since the inaugural competition in 2016 — and whiskey is its most popular product. Most distilleries that produce craft products are family-owned and rely on farmers for a reliable supply of corn to make the mash from which spirits are distilled.
The 2023 competition will for the first time award a trophy for Top Farmer-Distiller, the top-scoring whiskey produced by a distillery whose owner operates a working farm.
Sponsorship from Maryland Grain Producers makes the state competition possible by providing funds for the competition. The two-day blind judging event will award medals in multiple whiskey categories, for example, rye, bourbon and bottled in bond.
The most coveted medals are for Best of State, the best-scoring whiskey across all categories. A best-of-show trophy is also awarded.
The awards are important for distillers to attract the interest of customers and also distributors who legally market and sell spirits to retailers. The competition will take place Wednesday, Aug. 2, and winners will be announced in September. For more information, visit americancraftspirits.org.
