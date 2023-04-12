Maryland Dairy Princess

Maryland Dairy Princess Elana Waltimyer, left, questions seventh-graders about their knowledge of farm animals as part of the annual Ag Awareness Day held at the 4-H Park in Centreville, helping students learn about careers available to them in agriculture.

 Photo by DOUG BISHOP

EASTON — The Maryland Dairy Princess Association is seeking candidates for the 2023 Maryland Dairy Princess Promotion Team. Dairy Princesses visit fairs, schools, grocery stores, special events and more, sharing their dairy stories about milk, dairy products, and the dairy industry.


