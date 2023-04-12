Maryland Dairy Princess Elana Waltimyer, left, questions seventh-graders about their knowledge of farm animals as part of the annual Ag Awareness Day held at the 4-H Park in Centreville, helping students learn about careers available to them in agriculture.
EASTON — The Maryland Dairy Princess Association is seeking candidates for the 2023 Maryland Dairy Princess Promotion Team. Dairy Princesses visit fairs, schools, grocery stores, special events and more, sharing their dairy stories about milk, dairy products, and the dairy industry.
Dairy Princesses are chosen to represent their region, and those representatives move forward to compete in the Maryland Dairy Princess Contest at the Maryland State Fair on Sept. 1. The seven regions include: Allegany-Garrett Counties; Washington County; Frederick County; Carroll County; South Central (Montgomery, Howard, Anne Arundel and all Southern Maryland Counties); Upper Chesapeake (Baltimore, Harford and Cecil Counties); and Eastern Shore (all Shore counties).
Candidates must:
• Maintain residency in Maryland (they may attend an out-of-state college);
• Fulfill one or more of the following requirements:
— Own or lease at least one dairy animal
— Be enrolled in a dairy-related 4-H or FFA project, such as “4-H Healthy Living” foods projects with an emphasis in dairy foods, dairy leasing program, dairy judging, FFA Milk Quality and Products CDE or FFA Dairy Handling CDE.
— Be employed herself, or the daughter of someone, in a dairy-related industry, including a dairy farm manager, herdsman, veterinarian, feed supplier, milk inspector, worker in a farm store or cooperative, etc.
• Be 16 years old or turn 16 during 2023 and must not reach her 22nd birthday by Dec. 31.
Because this program is funded by dairy cattle milk check-off, dairy goats and dairy steers are not acceptable project areas. Candidates may not hold a farm organization or dairy breed title that would cross over for more than three months.
The association is also looking for Dairy Maids to represent Maryland. The Dairy Maid program prepares future princesses and provides promotional opportunities for younger dairy enthusiasts. Eligible young ladies between the ages of 9 and 16 years old may become a Dairy Maid.
Interested candidates may contact Maryland Dairy Princess State Coordinators Deb Spurrier and Hope Cencula at mddairyprincess@gmail.com by April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.