BALTIMORE — MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society, recently applauded Governor Larry Hogan for declaring August as Immunization Awareness Month in Maryland and urges residents to speak with their physician about getting back on track with recommended vaccines for the coming year. While over 12 million Marylanders — 93% of the population — have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, vaccination rates for other critical immunizations have dropped.
The University of Maryland found that pre-kindergarten vaccinations for measles, mumps, and rubella have declined by 76 percent. As a result, over 15,000 Maryland children, who are a month away from re-entering schools in-person, could be vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases. While all eyes have been on getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Marylanders cannot forget the importance of protecting themselves and their communities from other illnesses, such as flu, shingles, pneumococcal and more.
“Vaccines are critical for protecting Marylanders from a broad range of dangerous, and potentially deadly diseases, and maintaining strong public health as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gene Ransom, chief executive officer of MedChi. “Immunizations protect everyone. Parents of teens and young adults should discuss with their physicians how to protect students from easily spreadable diseases like meningitis and stay up to date on their vaccine schedule as they prepare to return to school and university campuses this fall.”
Maintaining a recommended vaccine schedule is a safe, effective, and critical step to protecting yourself, your family, and your community. All vaccinations work on a different schedule, so it is critical to have a conversation with your physician to ensure you are getting the right immunizations at the right time. In addition, Marylanders can view their official vaccination records through MyIR, Maryland’s free immunization record portal, and confirm the status of their most recent vaccinations.
“Many Marylanders have fallen behind on vaccines for illnesses outside of COVID-19,” said Ransom. “However, this month, Maryland residents have the opportunity to catch up on any missed immunizations for communicable illnesses like mumps, measles, diphtheria, and more. The COVID-19 pandemic showed us firsthand how important vaccines are in preventing residents and families from getting sick, but we cannot forget about the necessary vaccinations for other harmful diseases.”
