The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released state jobs and unemployment data on March 24.
According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland decreased by 3,900 jobs in February, and the unemployment rate decreased to 2.9%. This is the lowest unemployment rate on record for Maryland since the BLS began publishing estimates for Maryland in January 1976.
“We continue to see historic lows in the unemployment rate. This trend underscores the importance of bringing people back into the workforce and ensuring they have the skills they need to thrive in our economy,” Secretary of Labor Portia Wu said in a release.
The Professional and Business Services sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 3,300 jobs. The Other Services sector added 2,000 jobs and the Government added 100 jobs.
Sectors that experienced a decline include: Leisure and Hospitality (2,900); Private Education and Health Services (2,900); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (2,200); Mining and Logging, and Construction (400); Financial Activities (300); Information (300); and Manufacturing (300).
Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from BLS servers. The state database may be refreshed with a brief lag. For more immediate access to this month’s jobs data, visit the BLS website at https://stats.bls.gov/.
