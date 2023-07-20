Stephen Godfrey said what he’d really like to do someday is tap into sediment and find something different and out of the ordinary, like a UFO.
“I’d be going ‘tap, tap, tap’ [with my tools] and then all of a sudden I’d hear ‘ching,’” said Godfrey, emphasizing the sound of tapping onto something metallic.
But while the Calvert Marine Museum paleontologist dreamed of the future, he discussed the past during his “Fossil Hunting in Southern Maryland” lecture June 29 at the Leonardtown library.
“My job is like the book of life and a bunch of the pages are gone. But they’re preserved out there somewhere in the world and I’m trying to collect as many of those missing pages of the book as possible,” he said. “I’m curious about what kind of animals lived when in history. The more information we have the better.”
He said Native Americans were interested in fossils — not from a science standpoint but because “they could make tools for survival. [Fossils are] ready-made arrowheads and scrapers.”
Children at the library presentation last month were introduced to various different fossils and even dug into a bucket of sand in hopes of finding their own fossils, which many did.
“I wanted to come here because I like fossils and look for them and collect them,” said 11-year-old Thomas Ward of Hollywood, who brought his fossil collection with him, his favorite a partial megalodon tooth his mother gave him. “I’m hoping to spend time this summer [looking for more].”
“Yes, I had fun, especially finding [out this is] ironstone,” said Alice Lorek, 8, of California. “I thought it was a giant tooth.”
Sister Sophie Lorek, 6, who is usually the recipient of seashells found by her sister, said her family does not usually look for fossils but had planned a trip to Calvert Cliffs State Park the following day.
Godfrey showed the class a 65-million-year-old dinosaur bone, which he said did exist in Maryland, much to the amazement of his audience.
“The fossilized bones of dinosaurs like Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops are not found along Calvert Cliffs,” he said. “That’s because the sediments that make up the cliffs are much much younger than those that preserve the skeletons of those kinds of dinosaurs. However, if one were able to dig down far enough below Calvert Cliffs, one would encounter the sedimentary layers that do preserve the fossilized bones of classical dinosaurs.”
He added that in Maryland those dinosaur layers surface in a belt between Washington and Baltimore and said that at Dinosaur Park in Laurel, the “very ancient remains of dinosaurs of many kinds are being actively excavated and preserved.”
He also showed the lower portion of a marine crocodile jaw and explained that they were found here during Miocene Epoch (20 million to 8 million years ago) because global climates were at least 5 to 7 degrees than they are now.
“What’s interesting about crocs is that they are like sharks in that they replace their teeth during their life,” he said. “That is a mature tooth and would likely have been shed.”
Godfrey also held a V-shaped bone from an animal called the slingshot deer and wondered if anyone knew where on the animal it was from.
“Rib? No. Wishbone? Very good, that’s awesome but no,” he said. “Foot? Fingers? No.”
He said it was from the animal’s snout and walked around with it in place, eliciting much laughter.
Godfrey added the bone is “incredibly rare” and that the museum made a high-quality replica when the founder loaned it to the museum.
He also brought out a fossil of an extinct dolphin.
“But here’s the extra story that makes this fossil so special is that there are a series of gouges on each side and they should not be there,” he said. “The only way that you could get gouges on both sides of the fossil is what ended the life of this dolphin. What happened was it was captured by a [megalodon] and [the dolphin’s] tail was wedged between two adjacent meg teeth. It was bitten by an overachieving Meg, like, “You are never going to get away from me.”
Godfrey said he can “yammer on for hours because every fossil tells a story. I just press the play button and tell the story of the fossil. I want to share the excitement of finding cool stuff as widely as possible because I love the stories and I think other people enjoy the stories. I’m kind of spoiled because a lot of amazing fossils are brought to me.”
