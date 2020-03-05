The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) is communicating regularly with federal and state health agencies to monitor developments related to COVID-19. We are committed to providing the safest environment possible for Maryland voters and election workers.
Early voting for Maryland’s upcoming election will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 through Thursday, April 23, 2020. Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2020. As the election approaches, SBE will continue coordinating with federal and state health officials and will institute any appropriate safeguards to minimize the risk for voters and election workers.
Voters who prefer to vote from home can request an absentee ballot. Voters who wish to vote this way can submit a request online by visiting https://www.elections.maryland.gov and clicking the “Request a Ballot” box or obtaining a request form from elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html
Marylanders are encouraged to visit health.maryland.gov/coronavirus for the most up-to-date information, and to dial 2-1-1 to talk to experts about any questions or concerns.
