BALTIMORE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA), a statewide organization representing Maryland’s lawyers, providing member services, and promoting professionalism, diversity in the legal profession, access to justice, service to the public, and respect for the rule of law, announced today that Victor L. Velazquez, MSBA Executive Director, will depart the MSBA at the end of October 2022. Over the past five years Velazquez successfully led a transformation campaign that has benefitted members, the legal profession, and the public interest at large. Powered by ‘Foundational Recommendations’ presented to, and unanimously approved by, the MSBA Board of Governors in 2017, and subsequently guided by long term Strategic Priorities & Objectives established in 2018, the MSBA has been a leader amongst peer entities in the US.

