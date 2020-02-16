ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Senate has approved a measure that would create a statewide ban on the intentional release of balloons into the atmosphere.
The Senate voted 38-8 on Tuesday for the measure.
The bill creates a civil penalty of up to $250 per violation by an organization or a person who is at least 13 years old. Supporters of the measure say it’s needed to stop littering.
Last year, researchers in Virginia released a study about the local problem of balloon litter in the marine environment.
In August, Queen Anne’s County became the first county in Maryland to ban the intentional release of non-biodegradable balloons.
