Maryland Budget2

Maryland Sen. Justin Ready, right, a Republican, argues in favor of an amendment to the state budget to set aside $300 million for future tax relief for senior citizens instead of future K-12 education costs during debate on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Annapolis. The amendment, which was rejected, was sponsored by Sen. Steve Hershey, an Eastern Shore Republican who is seated left of Ready.

 AP Photo/Brian Witte

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Senate debated a major funding shift in the state budget Wednesday that would set money aside for future K-12 education reforms, rejecting an amendment supported by Republicans that would have steered $300 million to help pay for tax relief for senior citizens.


Tags

