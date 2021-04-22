ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are highlighting a new Office of Statewide Broadband to help close the digital divide.
State and local officials are holding an availability Thursday to talk about legislation that was recently signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan to create the new office.
The measure was sponsored by Del. Brooke Lierman and Sen. Sarah Elfreth.
The office will be focused on a coordinated effort to connect Maryland residents across the state to high-speed, affordable broadband by 2026.
It will be responsible for administering $300 million from the American Rescue Act. The office also will support projects and partnerships to enhance broadband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.