UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Prince George’s County jury has found a 19-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in 2018, and authorities say he’s also facing charges of witness intimidation.
The State’s Attorney Office said in a news release that Tavon Barnes was convicted on Monday in the death of Karim Thomas. Barnes was also convicted of the use of a firearm during a crime of violence and faces a possible sentence of life plus 20 years in prison.
On April 18, 2018, Greenbelt police officers responding to a shooting found Thomas, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper chest while lying at the bottom of a stairwell where he was pronounced dead. Witness testimony, along with DNA and firearms evidence, revealed that Barnes was the shooter. After the murder, Barnes fled to New York where he was arrested and extradited in February 2019 and subsequently indicted by a grand jury sitting for Prince George’s County.
Barnes is also charged with four counts of witness intimidation related to the case. Those charges are pending a separate trial scheduled for August 2021. If found guilty, he could face up to an additional 40 years to his life sentence.
