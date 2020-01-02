ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration has announced that agreements have been reached with state employee unions for the next fiscal year.
The administration said Thursday the agreements affect about 26,000 employees.
The unions include the Maryland Professional Employees Council and the American Federation of Teachers. They also include the Baltimore Washington International Professional Firefighters Local 1742, and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
The administration says most employees will receive a 2% cost-of-living increase effective Jan. 1, 2021.
There also will be to receive a one-time $500 bonus, if revenues for the current fiscal year exceed projections by $75 million.
