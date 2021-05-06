BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland casinos generated their third-highest revenues ever in the month of April, the state’s lottery said Wednesday.
The state’s six casinos generated $162 million in revenue last month following an all-time record of $169 million in March. Last month’s total is nearly 12% more than in April 2019, when all of the state’s casinos were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nearly $70 million of last month’s casino revenue will go to the state.
The casinos raised the large revenues last month despite some ongoing limits due to the pandemic. For example, due to local orders, MGM National Harbor and Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino were limited to 50% capacity during April 2021.
The remaining four casinos had no capacity limitations, but some slot machine and table game seats could not be occupied because all casinos must continue to comply with social-distancing guidelines.
