SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Maryland is appealing a court decision that said the state must start regulating ammonia air pollution from chickenhouses.
The case is one that could have far-reaching implications for the Eastern Shore’s poultry industry, the Salisbury Daily Times reported Wednesday.
The court ruling issued last month came in a lawsuit filed by the environmental group Assateague Coastal Trust over the state’s permit rules for animal feeding operations. The group argued the rules should include ammonia, a byproduct of chicken waste that can eventually contribute to algal blooms.
“Assateague Coastal Trust thinks it’s a shame that (the Maryland Department of the Environment) has decided to appeal the Court’s ruling; we hoped they would spend this energy protecting Maryland’s waters and community health, instead of going through the appeals process,” Assateague Coastkeeper Kathy Phillips said in a statement.
The state argued that regulating airborne pollution under the Clean Water Act would lead to confusing red tape and set a bad precedent, according to the newspaper.
The industry group Delmarva Chicken Association said in a statement that the appeal would “provide an opportunity to correct the unjustified, sudden insertion of air emissions regulations into a water quality permit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.