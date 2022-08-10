Relatives of a 19-year-old Black man who died during a struggle with police officers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have reached a $5 million partial settlement of their wrongful death lawsuit. Lawyers for Anton Black’s family announced the settlement terms at a news conference on Monday. They said the deal also requires improvements in police training and policies to be made by three towns that had officers involved in the deadly confrontation in 2018. The agreement doesn’t resolve the family’s claims against former Maryland chief medical examiner David Fowler and the state medical examiner’s office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.