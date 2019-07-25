In this Nov. 8, 1997, file photo, released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, then Chinese Premier Li Peng, center, gives the order to block one side of China’s Yangtze River at Sandouping during a ceremony at the site of the Three Gorges Dam in China’s Hubei province. Li Peng, a former hard-line Chinese premier best known for announcing martial law during the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, has died. He was 90.