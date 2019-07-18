In this Jan. 27, 1981, file photo Bruce Laingen steps from the first of four planes carrying the freed Iranian hostages from West Point, N.Y., to their official welcome in Washington. Laingen, the top American diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran when it was overrun by Iranian protesters in 1979 and one of 52 Americans held hostage for more than a year, has died at age 96. He died July 15, 2019, according to his son.