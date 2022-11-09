Election 2022 Governor Maryland

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore is seen in this Aug. 26, 2022 file photograph during a rally hosted by the Democratic National Committee in Rockville. Moore faces Republican Dan Cox in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.

 AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

ANNAPOLIS — Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.