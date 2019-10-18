In a Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 file photo, Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at a news conference near Annapolis, Md., with the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in the background. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 that he’s ordering expedited work on repairs to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge that are causing major traffic backups, but the work can’t be delayed without a risk to safety.