Gov. Larry Hogan has proclaimed September 2022 as the 4th annual International Underground Railroad Month in Maryland.
The designation recognizes the historical, political and social significance of the Underground Railroad and contributions to the end of slavery and inspiration for contemporary civil rights pushes, the governor’s office said in a release.
Maryland has already designated 2022 as the Year of Harriet Tubman — to celebrate the 200th anniversary of her birth.
Tubman was born into slavery on the Eastern Shore and become a leader of the Underground Railroad helping escaped slaves make it to U.S. free states.
“It’s an honor for Maryland to share the stories of the heroes of the Underground Railroad with the world in every possible way,” Hogan said in a statement. “This month, International Underground Railroad Month, is a way to encourage everyone to visit historical sites and attractions and take part in special events, so we can continue to commemorate the visionary freedom fighters and those they rescued.”
The Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism has also created a new collection of experiences highlighting the impact the Chesapeake Bay and surrounding waterways had on passengers of the underground railroad called, The Hidden Chesapeake: Slavery and Freedom through Harriet Tubman’s Eyes.
“With nearly 100 sites throughout the state, Maryland is uniquely positioned as the world’s most powerful Underground Railroad storytelling destination,” said State Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “Visiting the museums and attractions and taking part in special activities this month honors the brave men and women who were involved in Maryland’s contributions to free enslaved people.”
Maryland has the most documented successful slave escapes using the Underground Railroad and the most National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites, according to the governor’s office.
There are numerous historical Underground Railroad sites throughout the Eastern Shore — including Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass historical sites and driving tours.
Douglass was born a slave in Talbot County and became a leading abolitionist voice. There are numerous sites in Cambridge, Easton and other towns on the Shore with historical significance related to slavery, the slave trade, the Underground Railroad and the abolitionist movement.
The governor’s office also announced a slate of
International Underground Railroad Month events.
Those include events at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park, a new 10-foot bronze sculpture of Tubman at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis, narrated history tours of Talbot, Dorchester and Caroline counties hosted by the Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, a new 12-foot bronze sculpture of Tubman called “Beacon of Hope” will be dedicated at the Dorchester County Courthouse. The sculpture from artist Wesley Wofford will sit at the site of former slave auctions.
There will also be birding events along Underground Railroad areas on the Shore displaying contemporary and historical ecosystems as well as bald eagle sightings.
There will also be an Emancipation Celebration on Sept. 18 at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center in Church Creek).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.